The new XL08, the perfect fusion for motorbike travel

GIVI adds a new model to its X-Line range, a soft top case designed to adapt to different uses.

The X-Line range, made up of bags that easily adapt to different types of riding, from touring to adventure, and which are manufactured with high quality materials, adds a new member to the line in 2023: the XL08. It’s a semi-rigid top case, perfect for use on any motorbike or maxi scooter thanks to its modern lines and its great versatility. This bag is characterised by its rigid base that allows it to be fitted with the Monokey® attachment system, which GIVI has been using for decades on its best-selling products, such as side cases and hard cases.

GIVI, the Italian motorbike accessories brand, has been meeting the needs of the most demanding bikers for 45 years and making everyday life on two wheels much easier. To continue that trend, it launched the X-Line range of bags last year, a perfect collection for all types of two-wheeled users, offering the best performance, great versatility and a well-thought-out design. It’s a range that has grown in 2023 with a new member – the top case XL08 – which combines the practicality of hard suitcases with the lightness of soft bags.

The new XL08 top case offers an internal capacity of 40 litres, enough space for a full-face or modular helmet. What’s more, there are two large side pockets, a shoe rack, an organiser and a rear mesh pocket, all of which are easy to access. That’s not all; it’s equipped with two integrated straps in the lid that allow you to add extra cargo. One of its most notable features is that it has a Monokey® attachment system, the same that GIVI uses on many of its hard cases, which makes it easy to attach to the bike. And a shoulder strap and handle are also included to transport it by hand.

This bag has been made with materials designed to guarantee maximum performance on long trips and resistance to UV rays, such as 1680D PU coated Polyester, TPU and nylon. It also features water repellent fabrics such as 1200D W/R Polyester. To ensure waterproofness, a waterproof roll-up pouch is included in the main compartment. In addition, it features reflective inserts to increase visibility, as well as safety at night and on poorly lit stretches.

The new GIVI XL08 top case is available from GIVI dealers at a price of £264 RRP (inc. VAT).

