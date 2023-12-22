RST Maverick EVO CE Ladies Textile Pants Review

Review by Jess – check out her and her beaut Bobber Black on instagram @beastbobber.

You could say I have not a love hate, but a hate hate relationship, with waterproofs and textiles. They can be so hit and miss, often times more miss than hit, that I had honestly stopped bothering. Bulky, ill-fitting (particularly for women) and sometimes not always even any good at keeping the rain out, I had almost given up.

Read this post in full (you can also order a printed copy) and more in issue 11 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News