Norton Rotaries Take Centre Stage at Newark

Norton Rotaries Take Centre Stage at Newark

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Norton Rotaries Take Centre Stage at Newark

Norton Rotaries Take Centre Stage At NewarkTwo John Player Special Norton RCW588 racing machines are bound the Classic Bike Guide Winter Classic show in Newark on January 6-7, 2024.

Making a special appearance this year are the incredible John Player Special Norton RCW588 racing machines kindly on loan from the National Motorcycle Museum. Featuring a Wankel engine, the bikes excelled and went on to set several speed records and achieve superbike victories during the late 80s and early 90s.

James Hewing, Museum Director said, ‘”We’re delighted to bring the Norton Rotaries to life in conjunction with our friends at Classic Bike Shows. After presenting them at the Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show in February 2023, we see this show as another ideal location to demonstrate their timeless design and technology once again.”

Accompanying them are two of the men that once worked so closely with them. Norton greats Trevor Nation and Brian Crighton are on hand to showcase their former favourites, with two of the John Player Special Norton RCW588 racing machines on view for all to see at the Show.

Show-goers will get to see these iconic bikes in the flesh and even witness them howling away in the live start-up area on both days. Guests, Nation and Crighton, are joined by fellow bike fanatic Steve Plater as they bring back great memories of some of British racing’s finest.

The Winter Classic show promises a perfect start to 2024 for the classic biking community. Secure your tickets on-line and in advance at www.newarkclassicbikeshow.com

Norton Rotaries Take Centre Stage At Newark
The Norton JPS team in 1990. Brian Crighton stands plumb centre.

