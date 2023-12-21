Search
NEW LS2 Bolton Jacket and Douglas Trousers

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Three-layer softshell street-styled jacket and trousers offer impressive levels of comfort and weather protection.

Made with a strong, super flexible and weatherproof three-layer softshell – and with subtle street styling – LS2 Bolton Jacket and Douglas Trousers are the perfect partners for the urban environment.New Ls2 Bolton Jacket And Douglas Trousers

BOLTON JACKET
The Bolton’s three-layer softshell fabric combines strength and elasticity, with water- and wind-proofing for impressive levels of comfort and weather protection all day long. It’s A-rated for safety and comes with ‘Easyflex’ CE shoulder and elbow protectors as standard. There are also pockets for an optional LS2 851 Back Protector (£29.99) and Chest Protectors (£14.99).

A removable, quilted thermal liner insulates on colder days. Popper adjustment on each sleeve, and a drawstring hem, allow for additional layers and fine-tuning of the fit. A handy hood adds extra weather protection off the bike. It secures to the back with a popper, so it won’t flap around whilst riding, and can be easily removed.

The Napoleon-style pocket at the chest, plus two additional zippered waist pockets, offer plenty of storage. Reflective detailing helps the wearer stand-out to road users.New Ls2 Bolton Jacket And Douglas Trousers

DOUGLAS TROUSERS
The perfect pairing for the Bolton, Douglas Trousers are made from the same three-layer softshell, with Easyflex knee protectors – adjustable to two positions – and the option for Hip Armour (£14.99).

Alongside the already super-stretchy construction there are elasticated, ribbed fabric sections at the waist and on the back of each ankle. Plus an integrated, adjustable waist belt and poppered calf adjusters, to help find the perfect fit.

Zipped vents on each thigh allow a cooling airflow on warmer days. There are also two front cargo pockets, with snap button closure, and two zipped waist pockets.

The LS2 Bolton Jacket and Douglas Trousers both come in men’s sizes S-5XL and retail at £129.99 (including VAT) respectively; that’s a complete urban and commuter suit – practical on and off the bike – for less than £260.

Find them both at ls2helmets.com

