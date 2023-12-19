Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsVroom - Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 63 - Max Toth, Fenton...

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 63 – Max Toth, Fenton Seabright

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

Cast your vote here

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 63 – Max Toth, Fenton Seabright

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 12 – Leandro ‘tati’ Mercado, Kyle Ryde

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix
By Vroom Podcast

Episode 63 8211; Max Toth Fenton Seabright

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 63 – Max Toth, Fenton Seabright

If you cant see the player above click here

Episode 63 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Max Toth – Moto2 European Championship racer, and Fenton Seabright – WorldSSP300 racer… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

For more Vroom Podcasts check out our dedicated page Vroom Podcasts

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Ducati announces the opening of a new store in Sunderland with Vertu Motorcycles
Next article
Tom Birchall announces his retirement from racing.

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Tom Birchall Announces His Retirement From Racing.

Tom Birchall announces his retirement from racing.

Richard radcliffe - 0