Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix, Episode 63 – Max Toth, Fenton Seabright

Vroom – Your Motorsport Fix

By Vroom Podcast

A weekly fix of motorsport news, interviews, features and fun with international motorsports presenter, commentator and expert Michael Hill.

Episode 63 – Max Toth, Fenton Seabright

If you cant see the player above click here

Episode 63 of the VROOM Podcast hosted by Michael Hill. With special guests Max Toth – Moto2 European Championship racer, and Fenton Seabright – WorldSSP300 racer… plus a look back at the latest motorsport action.

Presented and produced by Michael Hill, edited by Gareth Bouch, music by The Rain Dogs. A production of Michael Hill Promotions.

For more Vroom Podcasts check out our dedicated page Vroom Podcasts