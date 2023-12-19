Ducati announces the opening of a new store in Sunderland with Vertu Motorcycles

Ducati is to enhance its dealer network through a strategic partnership with Vertu Motorcycles, part of the wider Vertu Motors group, marking the motor retailer’s inaugural dealership for the renowned Italian motorcycle brand.

Vertu Motorcycles Ducati Sunderland, which will be situated next to the Vertu Motors retail brand’s other retail centres at Boldon Business Park, will offer the full range of Ducati and Scrambler Ducati motorcycles, alongside associated aftermarket accessories and related apparel. The site will also offer the Ducati Approved programme and provide specialist expert servicing from dedicated motorcycle technicians.

An existing building is set to receive two single-story extensions, with building work scheduled to create additional parts storage and a motorcycle workshop, including a purpose-built service reception. An additional nine members of full-time colleagues will be recruited by Vertu in order to support the new business.

The new site represents Vertu Motors plc’s first dedicated Ducati dealership. The new dealership joins Ducati’s global sales network, which today counts more than 800 points of sale in more than 90 countries worldwide.

Chris Taylor, Operations Director at Vertu Motors plc, said: “We’re very excited to be partnering with Ducati to bring the globally revered premium motorcycle brand to

Sunderland for the first time. Ducati has a loyal following amongst motorcycle fans, and its community continues to grow and grow.

“Ducati enthusiasts in the Northeast will have the opportunity to attend our opening event in Summer 2024, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone.

“We will soon be beginning the recruitment process for colleagues to join the new centre. It will be a truly exciting addition for the motorcycle community in the area, and with Ducati and BMW Motorrad on the same site, it will provide a first-class ride to destination.

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey with Ducati, bringing the passion and precision of this iconic motorcycle brand to Sunderland. This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to motorists, whether they are on four or two wheels.

“Vertu continues to grow, adding new manufacturers, new dealerships and new colleagues to the Group, built on a foundation of delivering an outstanding customer motoring experience through honesty and trust.”

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK, said: “I’m pleased to confirm the expansion of Ducati dealer network together with a well-established partner such as Vertu Motors plc. Ducati’s pillars “Style, Sophistication and Performance” will be perfectly represented in the new location which, in the next few months, will be preparing to welcome Ducatisti and fans. 2024 is a year where Ducati will keep growing in the adventure and off-road while confirming its leadership in the sport segments, always putting customers’ experience first.”

Visit ducati.com and vertumotorcycles.com for full details.