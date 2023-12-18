Kawasaki Puccetti Racing and Tito Rabat together in WorldSBK in 2024

Tito Rabat will compete aboard the Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Ninja ZX-10RR in WorldSBK during the 2024 season.

The productive collaboration between the Spaniard and the Italian team is set to continue, and for the first time Rabat will be able to complete a full season with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing after having previously lined up for the squad as a replacement rider. Taking part in nine events in 2021, the 2022 season only saw him compete at Misano for Manuel Puccetti’s team, while in 2023 Tito participated in 21 races.

Born in Barcelona on 25 May 1989, Tito Rabat began to make an impression in 2005, in the CEV 125 class, before moving up to the world championship in the same category. Five years in that class, from 2011 to 2015, there followed by a move to Moto2, where Rabat was crowned world champion in 2014. He made his MotoGP debut in 2016 and competed in the reigning class until 2021 when he decided to switch to World Superbike. 2022 saw him triumph in the Spanish SBK championship.

Rabat has signed a one-year contract with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing and so will be able to enjoy a full season with the squad, starting with winter testing on 24-25 January at Jerez and on 29-30 January at Portimao, before the team moves on to Australia for the 2024 WorldSBK season opener which will take place on 23-25 February.

Manuel Puccetti

“It is with great pleasure that we announce our agreement with Tito Rabat for the 2024 WorldSBK season. We’re very happy to continue to build on this collaboration with such a talented and professional rider, with whom our entire team immediately got on well. Up until now, Rabat has stood in for other riders, without having the chance to complete testing together and so we’re pleased to be able to run an entire season with him in 2024. Our preparation will involve winter tests in January, at both Jerez and Portimao, where Tito will be able to build confidence with a Ninja that will be even more competitive than the 2023 machine, also thanks to updates resulting from concession parts. Our goal will be to regular top ten finishes.”

Tito Rabat

“I’m very happy to have come to an agreement that allows me to stay with Kawasaki Puccetti Racing. I’ve always had a great relationship with Manuel and the entire team. In the past, I’ve been called upon to stand-in once the season’s been underway, so I’m sure that if I can take part in winter testing and all the races, our results will be better than what we’ve achieved to date. I expect an even more competitive bike and so can’t wait to start my 2024 season!”