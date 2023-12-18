2024 GASGAS Factory Edition Motocross Machine

GASGAS unveils new MC 450F Factory Edition

New MC 450F features Connectivity Unit and GPS

Multiple technical updates improve performance and rideability

New bikes land in GASGAS dealerships from February 2024

As always, the GASGAS Factory Editions are equipped with plenty of trick new parts from front to back. Here’s a handy breakdown of what they are and just why they’re so awesome…

New frame and motor mounts – Reduced material improves chassis flex, reduces weight and improves handling – especially on corner entry.

New Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing replica graphics – Wrapping further around the bodywork edges thanks to a new, in-mould application process creates a bolder, brighter look. Topped off with a matching full gripper seat cover, featuring additional ribs to keep you planted firmly in place as you get on the gas!

Smaller fuel tank – Exclusive to the Factory Edition, the reduced capacity and size saves weight and allows air to flow more freely through the radiators, leading to improved cooling.

Redesigned front fender – Blends perfectly into the front number plate and houses the new GPS sensor that enables the RIDER feature on the GASGAS+ App.

New frame protection kit – Made from two materials for improved grip.

WP XACT split air front fork – New settings to suit the updated frame and rear linkage.

Updated rear linkage – New, lower-friction seals and a new linkage bolt.

New Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tyres – Revised compounds and tread patterns offer superior grip on all surfaces.

New rear brake pedal – Improves braking performance in all track conditions.

For 2024, GASGAS is stoked to put engine tuning into the rider’s hands for the very first time. Simply download the new GASGAS+ app, pair the chosen device with the Connectivity Unit Offroad – installed as standard on every Factory Edition bike – then all of the app’s features are accessible with just a few quick taps!

Within the GASGAS+ app there are three main sections: ENGINE, SUSPENSION and RIDER. The ENGINE feature allows you to customise and control power delivery based on your riding style or the track conditions, while the SUSPENSION feature offers recommended settings for different types of circuits. Multiple set-ups for both the engine and suspension can also be saved for future reference. Last but definitely not least, the RIDER feature is where your lap times are recorded along with the ability to analyze everything about how your bike is running.

GASGAS+ App features in a little more detail!

ENGINE – Choose between predefined maps based on the track type or conditions, or use the ADVANCED mode to create a map from scratch. The ENGINE feature gives full control of the Engine Braking, Throttle Response, Traction Control, Launch Control and Quickshifter sensitivity. Favourite maps can then be saved and activated trackside, while changes can be made between sessions or races if rquired.

RIDER – Within this feature of the app, which is powered by LITPro and receives data from the CUO and GPS fitted to the front fender, sessions can be reviewed by downloading the data into the app for detailed analysis. It offers amazing insights into riding performance (lap and section analysis, airtime, corner analysis and Lap99 analysis) and allows access to engine data at the same time, with up to 15 values selectable – engine RPM, gear position, throttle position, map switch mode and many more. Once the session has been downloaded, performance can be analysed, laps can be compared, and riders can compete with each other on a virtual leaderboard.

The RIDER feature is only available as an annual subscription, which comes with a four-week trial period. Pricing then starts at circa £60 (€69.99) in Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Prices are dependent on the ordering country.

SUSPENSION – This option has two main functions; SAG ASSISTANT helps find the correct SAG for each individual bike, while the SUSPENSION SETTING section allows riders to then create multiple personalised suspension set-ups after inputting rider weight (while wearing kit), and track type and condition. Once a skill level has been selected from Basic, Advanced or Pro, and Track Terrain input – Sand, Soft, Medium or Hard – recommended settings will be shown, so they can be fine-tuned and saved for use at other circuits.

As you can see, the MC 450F Factory Edition features a ton of awesome new components and cutting-edge technology – but the super cool parts don’t stop there! Take a look at the full list of what else is fitted to complete the build of each bike.

Factory Racing wheels

CNC-machined triple clamps with two offset options

Akrapovic “Slip-On Line” titanium exhaust system

Billet Hinson/GASGAS Factory Racing clutch cover

WP Factory Start Device

Map Select Switch with two different riding modes (mellow/aggressive)

Semi-floating Front Disc

Factory Front Brake Disc Guard

Factory Skid Plate

Black Neken handlebars with GASGAS bar pad

Grey, soft ODI grips

Golden Chain

Black Rear Sprocket

Number 51 decals included with every 450 model

The 2024 GASGAS MC 450F Factory Edition will be available in Authorised GASGAS Dealers from February 2024, retailing at £11,449.00. Check out the brand new model on the GASGAS UK website.