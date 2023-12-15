New Weise Axel Softshell Jacket

Softshell urban riding jacket blends comfort, style, and CE-certified protection.

Created for commuting and urban rides, the new Weise Axel mixes softshell comfort and casual street style with CE-certified impact and abrasion protection, and full weatherproofing too.

Softshell comfort and CE-protection

The Axel’s tough and stretchy 600D softshell outer brings the best of both worlds: A-rated protection plus flexibility, freedom of movement and comfort on and off the bike.

CE Level 2-approved shoulder and elbow armour and a Level-1 back protector come fitted as standard. All five pieces are removable, so the Axel can be washed.

There’s also a connection zip, with a comfort stretch panel for attachment to riding trousers, which helps stop the jacket riding up, keeping the wearer well covered.

Weatherproofing on and off the bike

A fixed waterproof, windproof and breathable lining keeps out wind and rain, while allowing perspiration to escape. The high-quality YKK main entry zip is covered by a full-length storm flap. Warmth is provided by a snug 75gsm quilted thermal lining.

A detachable hood – with fleece lining – keeps the head warm and dry when off the bike. It adjusts with a drawstring and secures to the back of the Axel with a popper, so it won’t flap around whilst riding. It can also be zipped off completely, should the wearer prefer.

Practical features

An elasticated waist and cuffs keep out cold draughts and mean there’s no fiddling with adjusters, poppers, or straps to get a snug fit.

Two zipped hand-warmer pockets offer welcome relief for chilly fingers. There’s also a Napoleon pocket and two internal pockets – one designed for a smartphone – for the daily essentials.

Reflective detailing keeps the wearer visible in low light but is subtle enough, so it won’t stand out on the street or in the coffee shop.

The Weise Axel Jacket comes in sizes S-5XL in cool Blue or Green shades, and retails at £179.99 including VAT.

Like all Weise clothing, it’s covered by a two-year warranty for complete peace of mind. Find it on the Weise Clothing website at www.weiseclothing.com