GIVI celebrates its 45th anniversary in style at Motorcycle Live Show and EICMA

Once again the transalpine brand had a considerable presence at both fairs this year, where it showcased its new products.

GIVI turned 45 years old this year and wanted to celebrate it in style at two of the most renowned events in the world of two wheels: the Motorcycle Live Show and EICMA. It pulled this off through an incredible stand, in which it has exhibited all its products, among which there are some remarkable new items that will be available next year. And on the occasion of this important anniversary, it launched a special edition of its top-of-the-range top case, the Maxia 5, with white covers, symbolising the brand’s bright future, which EICMA visitors were able to see for the first time.

GIVI was founded in 1978 by motorcycle racer Giuseppe Visenzi. Visenzi’s great passion and determination for the motorbike industry were reflected in the careful and meticulous design and manufacturing of the brand’s accessories from the very beginning. This resulted in the transalpine firm rapidly expanding nationally and internationally, to become one of the most influential and innovative producers on the current scene, with a catalogue of high quality products that adapt to the needs of all motorcyclists. It boasts of a list that continues to grow with different newbies this year, which were presented at some of the most important events in the world of two wheels: the Motorcycle Live Show and EICMA.

For a long time, the Italian brand has been participating each year in the Motorcycle Live Show, a fair held in Birmingham, which took place this November, from the 18th to the 26th. It was more than a week during which two-wheel enthusiasts, as well as professionals from the sector, specialised journalists and even internationally renowned riders, were able to see first-hand what’s new in the industry for 2024. As usual, GIVI had its own stand, decorated with 45th anniversary motifs, where some of the new products that were also taken to EICMA were exhibited, with the Maxia 5 being the chief protagonist.

Visitors were also able to enjoy an extensive display of the brand’s helmets, including some of the new graphics that will be available next year. This was a huge attraction, along with several fully equipped motorbikes on display, such as Honda’s CRF300 Rally and a Honda Transalp, as well as a specific space for the bike range.

GIVI at EICMA

The Italian brand chose this important trade fair in Milan to begin the celebration of its 45 years in the industry. It was a commemoration that revolved around its top of the range top case, the Maxia 5, as a symbol of the evolution of its cases through all its years of experience. To this end, they presented a new version with different coloured top cases and a special anniversary edition in white.

What’s more, its spectacular stand decorated with 45th anniversary graphics showcased its latest launches, complete with an eclectic selection of products designed to meet all the needs of motorcyclists, which are the result of years of experience and research. Among its new products are the softbags which form the X-Line range, the XL09, the T525 top bag for carrying pets on a motorbike, the Arena top case and all the new graphics for its models of helmets.

