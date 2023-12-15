Maja Kenney of Maja’s Motorcycle Adventures reviews the Triumph Street Triple 765 R

I was just a little bit excited to get my hands on the Triumph Street Triple 765 R for a couple of weeks. I had a taster of the bike a couple of week prior, I rode it for half an hour and immediately liked it.

The engine is superb and I couldn’t believe it was only a 765cc. So smooth and responsive, just a small twist of the throttle and you can feel the bike surge forward and want to go faster. It is a light bike at dry weight of 166 kg which makes it very nimble. An absolute joy to ride, especially in the corners. It leans in, stays there until your grin grows bigger than the helmet you’re wearing then it glides out, straightens up and carries on demanding more.

It is a grin-producing cornering machine I didn’t want to stop riding. Eventually, I had to stop to refuel which gave me a few moments to contemplate some of the features of the bike. The bug-eyed front was a bit of a turn-off for me at the beginning but after riding the bike for a couple of hours, I couldn’t care less about it. In fact, they were starting to grow on me.Its unmistakable streetfighter look is beautifully designed not to be too aggressive.

A huge plus is its height. Or low, to be precise. I had both feet firmly planted on the ground when stopped which adds heaps of confidence to any rider.

The sitting position is very comfy, I rode over 100 miles in a day and could have carried on. This is helped by a generously padded seat, too. The seat comfort was a pleasant surprise, not something I expected on a naked bike.

The display screen is clean and simple, split into two separate windows. It’s styling matches the bike perfectly and the focused display reduces the distractions whilst riding. It is easy to switch between different riding modes which are Rain, Road, Sport and of course, you can set your own mode in the Rider option to suit your riding preference.

The buttons on the handlebars take a bit of getting used to, several buttons on the left hand side and once you learn their positioning, the use of them is very intuitive and easy to master. I particularly like the dedicated heated grips button on the actual handlebar grip making it super easy to use without having to look for the button.

Personally I don’t pay much attention to the fuel consumption, after all, I don’t buy a motorcycle to worry about that and I feel many agree. But for those that care, the official figures is 52.8 mpg although I suspect you will achieve much less than this if you are riding it properly.

One thing worth noticing, though, is that service interval come around pretty quickly at 6,000 miles (or 12 months). Well, at least if you are doing the sort of mileage I am otherwise a 12 month interval is pretty standard.

In conclusion, the Triumph Street Triple 765 R is a motorcycle that delivers both, style and substance. It’s a powerful, agile and visually striking machine that is worth serious consideration if you have a motorcycle shaped gap in your garage. I think I might just have to create one in my garage. I really do like this bike!

Specifications as per Triumph Motorcycles UK website:

ENGINE & TRANSMISSION

Type – Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder

Capacity – 765 cc

Bore – 78.0 mm

Stroke – 53.4 mm

Compression – 13.25:1

Maximum Power – 120 PS / 118.4 bhp

(88.3 kW) @ 11,500 rpm

Maximum Torque – 80 Nm (59 ft lb) @ 9,500 rpm

Fuel System – Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control

Exhaust – Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system with low single sided stainless steel silencer

Final Drive – X-ring chain

Clutch – Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist

Gearbox – 6 speed

CHASSIS

Frame – Aluminium beam twin spar frame with 2 piece high pressure die cast rear subframe

Swingarm – Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy

Front Wheel – Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 3.5 in

Rear Wheel – Cast aluminium alloy 5 spoke, 17 x 5.5 in

Front Tyre – 120/70 ZR 17

Rear Tyre – 180/55 ZR 17

Front Suspension – Showa 41 mm upside down Separate Function Forks – Big Piston (SFF-BP), adjustable compression and rebound damping, and preload adjustment. 115mm wheel travel

Rear Suspension – Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, adjustable compression, rebound and preload adjustment. 133.5mm wheel travel

Front Brakes – Twin 310 mm floating discs, Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, OC-ABS

Rear Brakes – Single 220 mm disc, Brembo single piston caliper, OC-ABS

Instruments – Multi-function instruments with colour TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Length – 2055 mm

Width (Handlebars) – 792 mm

Height Without Mirrors – 1047 mm

Seat Height – 826 mm

Wheelbase – 1402 mm

Rake – 23.7º

Trail – 97.8 mm

Wet weight – 189 kg

Fuel Tank Capacity – 15 litres

FUEL CONSUMPTION

Fuel Consumption – TBC following final homologation

CO2 Figures – TBC following final homologation

Standard – EURO 5

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

Service interval – 6,000 miles (10,000km) / 12 months (whichever comes first)

RRP – From £9,595.00 (as of going to press and advertised on

official UK website)