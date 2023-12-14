2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition takes customisation and performance to an exciting new level.

Advanced technology allows riders to customise their machine, while riding analytics help improve skills and lap times.

Husqvarna Motorcycles is excited to unveil its latest high-performance, factory race team inspired motocross model for 2024 – the FC 450 Rockstar Edition. This big-hitting machine is equipped with advanced technology, giving all riders complete control over power and handling characteristics, ensuring a definitive on-track advantage.

For 2024, the long-established FC 450 Rockstar Edition returns to the Husqvarna Motorcycles Motocross line-up. In addition to new frames and revised suspension settings, the FC 450 Rockstar Edition continues to be expertly assembled with a comprehensive list of race-tested Technical Accessories. Factory Racing wheels and triple clamps, together with an FMF Racing Factory 4.1 silencer, complement the latest Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing graphics, completing the build.

The headlining addition and unique to the Rockstar Edition as standard fitment has to be the new Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) – fitted to the fork leg behind the front number plate – and the front-fender-mounted GPS sensor. Once the CUO is paired with the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app on a rider’s smartphone and with the ENGINE feature on the app is open, a choice of pre-set engine maps – based on pre-defined track conditions – can be easily activated, customised and saved. Riders can also refine engine braking, Launch and Traction Control settings and the sensitivity of the Quickshifter, for a truly personalised riding experience.

As well as offering the ability to create multiple engine map settings, the app includes suspension set-up recommendations to ensure riders compete with the best set-up on every type of circuit. Additionally, the GPS sensor records every on-track session and allows riders to analyse their performance within the RIDER feature, which is powered by LITPro and accessible inside the Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app. This is particularly beneficial for riders looking to find the fastest lines on a racetrack in order to reduce their lap times.

Accompanying the release of the 2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition is a competition-focused selection of functional clothing. Providing comfort, style and safety, the range ensures riders of all abilities are fully prepared and protected for every ride. A concise, high-quality selection of race-team inspired casual clothing is also available in various styles to suit the needs of all riders. With the Replica Team collection, riders can express their passion for Husqvarna Motorcycles or choose to replicate the pit presence of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

2024 Technical Highlights