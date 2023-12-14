Maja Kenney of Maja’s Motorcycle Adventures reviews the LS2 Chart Evo Lady Pant

The LS2 brand has already proven to be absolutely spot-on when it comes to ladies’ fit, quality and price.

The helmets are far superior to the price and the clothing items fit the brief in so many ways. The LS2 Chart Evo Lady Pant are no different. They are great for many different riding styles and will see you through most of the year, at least in the UK where the summers don’t last very long.

