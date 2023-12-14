Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeReviewsBIke ReviewsMoto Guzzi V7 Stone Review

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Review

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Review

Moto Guzzi V7 Stone Review
Review by Danny McFadden Racing with images by Matt Anthony
Moto Guzzi, a brand steeped in history and subsequently nostalgia. Despite being an avid and active follower of all things motorcycle media I must admit that the brands current offerings had passed me by.  

I have strong memories of reading about their latest offerings during 90s such as the Strada, Daytona, and the impressive MGS-01 all of which were considered niche and unique with the star of the show always been their longitudinally mounted V twin engines, so when the opportunity came to test the V7 Special Edition it was an immediate ‘Yes’ from me.

Read this post inf full (you can also order a printed copy) and more in issue 8 of Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Available now through the Magazine app or via website for more info head to dedicated magazine page From issue 4 you can buy printed version either individual issues or 6 issue subscription via our new online shop.

You can download via our dedicated app

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

 

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Ventura EVO Rack for Yamaha Tracer 7
Next article
LS2 Chart Evo Lady Pant

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
2024 Fc 450 Rockstar Edition

2024 FC 450 Rockstar Edition

Frank Duggan - 0