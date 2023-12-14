Ventura Evo Rack For Yamaha Tracer 7

Versatile luggage rack transforms Tracer 7 for touring

Ventura’s EVO Luggage Rack is now available for the latest generation Tracer 7, unlocking the popular middleweight Yamaha’s touring potential.

Whether heading out for a long distance tour, a weekend away or just the big weekly shop, a Ventura EVO Rack adds carrying capacity, yet can be removed in seconds when it isn’t needed.

As easy to set up as it is to use, all the EVO Rack needs is the two tailor-made and discreet Ventura L-Brackets, fixed to existing mounting points on the Tracer’s subframe. The Rack then just slots into place and is ready for loading.

Once it’s fitted, the rider can then choose whichever EVO Pack suits the journey, from the handy 12-litre EVO Jet Steam, ideal for essentials like keys, snacks, phone and wallet, right through to a massive 60-litre tour pack.

Hardwearing and practical, EVO Packs are made from water-resistant and durable laminated ballistic fabric to keep contents well protected. They feature wide openings and glove-friendly zip-pulls, for easy use on and off the bike. They’re also aerodynamically-shaped to minimise impact on airflow.

A sleeve-fitting system makes for hassle-free stops too; the Pack just slides on and clips in place. It also keeps the load from shifting when riding, without having to resort to additional straps or cords.

The Pack is carried well clear of the rear wheel and doesn’t add extra width, like panniers do, making filtering through traffic and slotting into tight parking bays much more doable. As an added bonus, the EVO Rack swivels, so it can be positioned directly behind the rider or over the bike’s tail unit when a passenger is on-board.

When luggage isn’t needed, both Pack and Rack can be removed in seconds, leaving only the L-Brackets in place and the Tracer’s rear end uncluttered. An optional Grab Handle (£25.95 including VAT) can be fitted in its place for an extra practical touch.

L-Brackets and an EVO Rack for the 2023-on Tracer 7 retail at £263.90 including VAT. The 22-litre EVO-22 Jet-Stream Pack pictured sells for £208.95.

For further details, prices and a full list of pack options visit www.ventura-bike.co.uk