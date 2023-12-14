Unleashing the Regal Roar: Royal Enfield Continental GT Delivers Pure Joy

When I first clapped my eyes on the bike the GT 650 reminded me of a cafe racer style bike of which I have over the last year or so come to admire. The test bike also came with a great colour scheme (Slipstream Blue) to boot. As soon as I jumped on it what I really like really there’s not complicated menu system or rider modes you can just jump on the bike and ride.

The Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a powerful and stylish motorcycle. With its classic design and modern features, it offers a unique riding experience that is hard to find elsewhere. We will explore the key features, performance and design of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650.

One of the standout features of the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is its powerful 650cc parallel-twin engine. This engine delivers 47 horsepower and 52 Nm of torque at 5250rpm, providing ample power for both city commuting and highway cruising. Additionally, the motorcycle comes equipped with a six-speed gearbox that offers smooth and precise shifting, allowing riders to effortlessly navigate through traffic or enjoy the open road.

The motorcycle boasts a sleek and aerodynamic design with dual seat (on this model but you can a single seat), low handlebars, and rear-set footpegs, giving it an aggressive and sporty look. The attention to detail is evident in the retro-inspired fuel tank, twin exhausts, and spoked wheels, which further enhance the overall appeal of the bike.

When it comes to performance, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 does not disappoint. The 650cc engine delivers smooth and linear power, allowing for effortless acceleration and a thrilling riding experience.

In terms of power, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 offers more than enough for most riders. The torquey engine provides ample low-end grunt, making it easy to navigate through traffic or overtake slower vehicles. The six-speed gearbox is a joy to use, with precise and smooth gear changes that add to the overall riding experience. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or a beginner, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 offers a perfect balance of power and usability.

The design and styling of the Continental GT 650 are truly exceptional, the bike pays homage to the café racer motorcycles of the 1960s, with its sleek and minimalist design. The classic lines, retro-inspired fuel tank, and spoked wheels give the bike a timeless appeal that is sure to turn heads wherever you go. In addition to its stunning looks, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 also offers excellent build quality.

Despite its sporty design, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 offers a surprisingly comfortable riding position. The low handlebars and rear-set footpegs provide an aggressive stance while still allowing for a relaxed and upright riding position. The double seat (though you can have a single seat) is well-padded and provides ample support, even on longer rides.

When it comes to handling, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 excels, the bike is nimble and responsive, allowing for effortless maneuverability in tight spaces. The suspension is well-tuned and provides a smooth and comfortable ride, even over rough roads. Whether you’re taking tight corners or cruising on the highway, the bike offers excellent stability and control.

One of the advantages of owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle is the brand’s reputation for reliability and ease of maintenance. The Continental GT 650 is no exception. The motorcycle is built to last, with high-quality components and a robust construction. Routine maintenance is straightforward and can be done by most owners with basic tools and knowledge.

For riders who want to personalise their Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, there is a wide range of accessories and modifications available. From performance upgrades to cosmetic enhancements, owners have numerous options to customize their motorcycle according to their preferences.

Popular accessories for the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 include aftermarket exhaust systems, handlebar risers, and luggage racks. These accessories not only enhance the performance and functionality of the bike but also add a personal touch to its overall appearance.

In conclusion, whether you’re a café racer enthusiast or simply looking for a stylish and reliable motorcycle, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is definitely worth considering. It combines the best of both worlds, with its timeless design and modern features. With its affordable price tag, it offers excellent value for money in its class.

So, if you’re ready to unleash the power and enjoy the thrill of riding, while not quite on the level of a Triumph Thruxton it’s not far off. Having ridden and loved the Thruxton earlier this year the GT 650 would be the way to go if you are on a budget, with a price tag starting at £6,799 (as per Royal Enfield UK website) it would be the cheaper alternative.

I only really found two very minor issues (which were really only me) first being that the side stand was really short and many a time when I went to park up I felt like was going to drop the bike when putting it on the side stand (you can buy a centre stand as an optional extra). The second I initially found the bike quite heavy but this I’m sure you would get used to after longer ownership.

Would I buy this? if on a tight budget then my answer would be yes.