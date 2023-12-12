KTM Sets a New Benchmark With The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Any condition, any race, any circumstance. The latest generation KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION is primed to cut through the best – and worst – tracks and leave the opposition in its roost, thanks to several ground-breaking updates for 2024.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will soon be obliterating chronometers for the forthcoming Supercross and Motocross season with the new 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

The KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION formula remains the same: a highly evolved and modified spec of the current production model, orientated towards pure performance. The upgrades have been tried, tested and selected through use in competition. In short, what our Factory guys race, you race.

KTM knows that being READY TO RACE means more than just hot numbers from the dyno or odometer. The KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION has distinction and style, and that’s why aesthetic is important. As an example, a KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION can be easily identified thanks to the orange powder-coated frame, a feature typically reserved for our ‘works’ machinery.

So what does the new KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION have in store? First of all, the Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) is an important new addition. This two-part system is mounted between the right fork leg – protected by the new shape of the number board – with the GPS component fixed onto the redesigned front fender. The Connectivity Unit Offroad enables a wealth of easily adjustable options for engine behaviour and suspension settings via the KTMConnect App. Essentially, it opens up numerous new customisation options and the ability to personalise preferences for a KTM offroad machine, without needing external specialised help. But that’s not all. An official affiliation with LitPro will empower riders to examine their lines, speed, gearing and a lot of other information to make their lap times hit the mark, all through the versatile app.

Additionally, the special new chassis is a key focus. Varied wall thickness and cutaway sections enhance flexibility whilst simultaneously reducing weight. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing adheres to this philosophy, consistently winning races and setting records at the highest level. The chassis strategically repositions rotating mass toward the centre of gravity, improving traction out of corners with enhanced anti-squat behaviour. Both bikes feature handling adjustments, such as CNC-milled, orange anodised, rubber-damped triple clamps made from high-grade aluminum.

Feeling and function are improved even further by other 2024 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION specifications. Fully adjustable and tool-free WP Suspension lets you count on 310 mm of travel with the 48 mm WP XACT front fork with AER technology and redesigned protection rings, while the WP FACTORY START DEVICE will help with those crucial starts. The rear shock has new low-friction linkage seals and the 2024 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITION linkage settings have been reworked for optimal weight saving and stiffness. The linkage bolt is smaller, lighter and taken directly from bikes successfully used by the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION engine tops the charts at just 26.8 kg and is further boosted by a lightweight titanium Akrapovic slip-on exhaust that shaves weight and increases power, while the unit breathes more freely with its updated air intake sleeve and snorkel for the Twin Air filter.

The depth is in the detail for this READY TO RACE machine. New tank spoilers lead to improved cooling and a new fuel tank holder to better frame contact, orange FACTORY frame protectors heighten grip, while the four-screw carbon reinforced FACTORY skid plate and the billet HINSON clutch cover are all parts capable of withstanding the toughest of hits.

Grey ODI grips look as good as they perform and further improvements for 2024 involve high strength DID wheel sets with orange CMC machined hubs (harder for the bigger, fast jumps), Golden Chain and Dunlop GEOMAX MX34 tyres. The MX34 has a new carcass material for better damping and absorption, allowing better performance for longer – up to 30 per cent compared to the previous model.

Slide the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION to a stop with a stiffer, tougher rear brake pedal that will pull the full power of the Brembo systems into play. Braking force is amplified by the semi-floating 260 mm front brake disc and a carbon reinforced FACTORY brake guard.

The FACTORY ribbed seat, orange rear sprocket and the unforgettable RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING graphics sets this model apart from the rest. The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION comes equipped with a selection of #4 and #7 for riders choosing to support Chase Sexton or Aaron Plessinger next season. As reigning champion for 2024, Sexton will strap the #1 onto his bike for AMA Supercross season.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s new star has already personally signed a unique 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION after watching these very bikes being built on the assembly line on his first visit to the factory. In honour of Chase joining the conquering race team, one lucky owner at random will receive the signed #1 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION specs:

2024 orange ‘factory’ frame

Orange factory frame protectors

Factory tank spoilers

Connectivity unit offroad compatible front fender

Vented airbox cover in by-pack

Black engine mounts

Updated suspension settings & WP XACT AER fork with sensor top caps

Ribbed factory seat cover

Orange CNC factory triple clamps

Semi-floating front brake disc

Factory front brake disc guard

Factory skid plate

Grey, soft ODI grips

DID factory wheel set

Dunlop Geomax tyres

Orange rear sprocket

WP Factory start device

Gold chain

Akrapovic slip-on exhaust

Hinson clutch cover

The 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will soon be shredding southern Californian dirt at Anaheim ‘1’ for the launch of 2024 AMA Supercross in the first week of January and will be available in the UK shortly after, with the first units landing in Authorised KTM Dealers from February 2024 and retailing at £11,449.

