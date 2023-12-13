GlobeBusters reach the End of the World

20th Anniversary Alaska to Argentina expedition ride ends on a high in southern most city in the world.

GlobeBusters are celebrating a successful end to their 20th anniversary Trans Americas expedition, which rolled into Ushuaia on 3rd December.

“Having ridden from Prudhoe Bay in Alaska and being on the road for five months, riding 22,000 miles through 14 countries, we’ve done it! Let the celebrations begin!” said GlobeBusters founder and expedition leader Kevin Sanders.

The group consisted of 17 motorcycles, ridden by 14 men and three women, plus two female pillions.

At 79 years-old, Chris from England is the oldest person to have ridden the Trans Americas route with GlobeBusters, going the distance on his Triumph Tiger 1200 Explorer.

The riders – from as far afield as Australia, Canada and USA – set out from Anchorage in Alaska, almost 20 years to the day since company founders Kevin and Julia Sanders’ Guinness World Record-breaking ride of the top-to-bottom route.

The first leg saw them ride up to Prudhoe Bay in the Arctic Circle, before turning south through Canada and the USA, and then over the border into the very different terrain, weather, culture and peoples of Central and South America.

Along the way, the group climbed high into the steamy cloud forests and visited the breathtaking Mayan ruins of Palenque in Mexico; experienced a night in a jungle lodge in the rainforests of Costa Rica; and followed a route in Panama used by banana traders since the 1900s.

After freighting the bikes across the impenetrable Darien Gap, the group picked up the route in Colombia, through the former stomping ground of drug lord Pablo Escobar, and on towards Ecuador to cross the Equator.

Once in the Southern Hemisphere, the expedition entered Peru and experienced the ancient Inca capital of Machu Picchu; traversed the high Andean altiplano and the world’s largest salt flats in Bolivia. Then into Northern Argentina, before reaching Santiago de Chile for the final leg of the epic journey in Patagonia.

Co-founder Julia Sanders flew out from the UK, where she has been running the business while the rest of the team are on the road, for the final leg from Santiago to Ushuaia;

“Patagonia is utterly stunning and perfect for motorcycle adventure. I couldn’t miss the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our Guinness World Record by riding with my boys”.

Kevin’s son Rhys Lawrey joined the GlobeBusters Team this year as Tour Manager, and was equally inspired to be part of the anniversary ride:

“There are few motorcycle experiences that can touch the Pan American; the length, the challenge of the terrain, the breathtaking landscapes, culture, peoples and experiences. To be part of the 20th anniversary expedition was something I’ll never forget.”

Rhys and the team are now turning their attention to the next Trans Americas, which takes place from July 24th to December 12th 2025. For a full trip itinerary and to book a space, call +44 (0)3452 30 40 15 or visit www.globebusters.com.