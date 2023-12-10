BMW brings in Guin(toli) to win EWC title

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team has added Sylvain Guintoli to its 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship line-up in a move that makes the squad “ready to fight for the title”, according to Marc Bongers, the BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director.

Guintoli, 41, joins Belgium-based BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team from Yoshimura SERT Motul, with whom he won the EWC title in 2021.

The Frenchman will partner with long-term BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team riders Illya Mykhalchyk from Ukraine and Germany’s Markus Reiterberger. Guintoli will make his EWC debut on the #37 BMW M 1000 RR in the 24 Heures Motos, the opening round of the 2024 EWC at Le Mans, France, from 18-21 April.

“After a very successful 2023 season, with podium finishes in all three 24-hour races and third place in the overall ranking for the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, we are now ready to fight for the title,” Bongers said. ‘In Markus and Ilya we have two proven regular riders in the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team who have been part of the project since the early development stages and have played a significant role in the successes achieved so far.

“Sylvain is the perfect new addition. Few riders bring as much experience on the international stage and, crucially, in the FIM EWC. Through his role in the BMW Motorrad Motorsport test team, he is also familiar with all the details of the BMW M 1000 RR.”

Bongers also praised Jérémy Guarnoni, who switches to KM99 after two seasons riding for BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team when victory in the 2022 24H SPA EWC Motos was a highlight. “We thank Jérémy Guarnoni, who has done an excellent job for two years, and we wish him all the best for the future,” Bongers said.

Werner Daemen, Team Manager of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, added: “I have been a fan of Sylvain Guintoli since he was riding in World Superbikes and became world champion [in 2014]. I was also watching him this year during the FIM EWC races and I always said that he is one of the best riders out there on track. It’s a chance for us as a team to benefit from his wealth of experience, for the riders as well as for the technicians in the different areas. Different manufacturers, different tyre brands – he knows everything. I hope that he can help us to make the next step on our way to the world championship title. I’m excited to work with him and I see it as a big chance.”

FIM Endurance World Championship calendar refresher

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos (Le Mans, France): 18-21 April

Ticket info: https://ticket.24h-motos.com/content

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos (Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium): 6-8 June

Ticket info: https://www.spamotos.com/en/

Round 3: 45th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Japan): 18-21 July

Ticket info: Coming soon at https://www.suzukacircuit.jp/en/

Round 4: Bol d’Or (Circuit Paul Ricard, France): 12-15 September

Ticket info: https://boldor.com/billetterie/