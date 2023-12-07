Bmw Motorrad Presents The New Bmw Motorrad Clothing Collection 2024

Riders gear and casual wear for safe, comfortable and stylish motorcycling.

For 45 years, BMW Motorrad has been committed to making motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible with perfectly designed clothing that is also fashionable, attractive and stylish. Today, BMW Motorrad offers a comprehensive range of rider equipment. Here too, the maxim holds true for BMW Motorrad: To make the existing even better and at the same time to develop new, innovative solutions for carefree riding pleasure. The new BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2024 offers a total of 28 new products in the areas of #PluggedToLife, #RideAndShare, #SpiritOfGS, #NeverStopChallenging and #Soulfuel.

#PluggedToLife: Stylish rider wear with high everyday utility.

With the #PluggedToLife Collection, BMW Motorrad offers practical and stylish products that are ideal for everyday motorcycling, but also absolutely suitable for everyday use when you get off your bike. Whether you’re strolling through the city, shopping or sitting in a café.

For the coming season, the Sao Paulo helmet is available in the new colours Matter and Nucleus. With a long visor and integrated sun visor, it is a fashionable, comfortable and safe companion for the city and urban areas.

The London trousers are also available in new colours – light grey and blue. They also look great off the bike with a contemporary 5-pocket look. NP-Flex 3D protectors at the knees offer good shock absorption without compromising comfort.

Available in khaki for the next motorcycle season, the Seoul GORE-TEX sneakers are as stylish as they are practical. The GORE-TEX membrane reliably protects against wind and water, while the oil and fuel-resistant sole and the integrated heel and ankle protection ensure a high level of safety. The concealed zip on the inside makes putting them on and taking them off fast and easy.

#RideAndShare: Casual roadster and touring lifestyle.

Brand new to the range is the Swartberg AIR Jacket with a sporty blouson cut, the perfect companion for summer outings. The outer material is made of abrasion-resistant polyamide and provides long-lasting ventilation. As a result, this fashionable jacket can also be used in very warm weather.

The Gavia AIR boots are also new. They are made from a particularly breathable fabric, and the special lining and outer materials ensure high levels of air permeability. This makes them ideal for touring in warm temperatures. The lightweight midsole and high-grip Vibram outsole also give them a sneaker-like feel when walking around town.

The System 7 Carbon EVO folding helmet offers maximum comfort and safety. The

full-carbon helmet shell makes it extremely light and offers ultimate impact protection. The Multi-directional Impact Protection System (MIPS) reduces the rotational movement of the head in the event of an impact, minimising the risk of injury. It is available in new colours and decors for the coming season.

The new blue-grey colour of the Aravis AIR jacket is a breath of fresh air for the hot phases of the riding season. Thanks to large mesh and stretch inserts, it offers not only optimum freedom of movement, but also pleasant air circulation. Particularly practical: Two integrated shoulder straps allow the jacket to be worn on the back like a rucksack when not on the bike. The comfortable, breathable and dirt and water-repellent outer fabric is also available in matching colours for the Aravis AIR trousers.

The Gerlos trousers are available in a new colour scheme. They offer a comfortable leisure look that is perfect for the summer and transitional seasons. The abrasion-resistant trousers can be made windproof and waterproof with a breathable insert if required. They also have removable and adjustable NPL protectors at the knees and NP3 protectors at the hips.

#SpiritOf GS: Adventurous – but safe.

For those who can’t wait for their next two-wheeled adventure on and off the road, the new products in the #SpiritOfGS collection are real must-haves when it comes to functional clothing. For example, the three-piece GS Karakum GORE-TEX jacket in a new colour scheme. It offers maximum sportiness, ready for any ride, even off-road: With three layers and a GORE-TEX outsert, it covers all conditions from warm to cold. The two-piece

GS Karakum GORE-TEX trousers also meet the highest demands.

The rugged GS Puna GORE-TEX jacket is also available in new colours for the coming season. With this jacket, motorcycle fans will be well equipped for off-road riding. The outer shell is made from a high-strength polyamide/cotton blend, and areas most at risk when falling are reinforced with a half-tone PU coating with ceramic particles. GORE-TEX Z-Liner construction keeps the jacket waterproof and breathable. There are also matching GS Puna GORE-TEX trousers. Featuring GORE-TEX Z-Liner construction, it is waterproof and breathable, with elasticated inserts for added mobility and a range of adjustment options for a better fit.

Available in new colours for the 2024 GS Rallye GORE-TEX Jacket, this well-ventilated jacket’s waterproof GORE-TEX outsert protects against wind, bad weather and dirt. The highly abrasion-resistant polyamide-cotton material, together with NP3 joint protectors, ensure a high level of safety. The modern look is complemented by practical details such as numerous inside and outside pockets. In addition, the highly ventilated GS Rallye GORE-TEX trousers in a new colour design with a waterproof GORE-TEX outsert offer the best protection against wind, bad weather and dirt.



Finally, the waterproof VentureGrip Pro GORE-TEX boot offers rugged reliability, safety and comfort for both touring and enduro use. The all-rounder is designed for everyday use and features a high-grip, highly durable, oil and fuel resistant Vibram outsole. A shin plate and three adjustable aluminium buckles stabilise the precision-fit construction.

#NeverStopChallenging: Power & performance for sporty bikers.

The #NeverStopChallenging collection caters for everyone from sporty motorcyclists to real race track cracks. The M Pro Race GORE-TEX boot is new for 2024. It meets the highest performance requirements and features large hard plastic protective elements. Lateral, replaceable magnesium sliders on the heel and toe of the boot prevent injuries and make the boots very durable.

The sporty Downforce jacket comes in a new colour. It can be used for both commuting and leisure riding from spring to autumn.

The KnitRace sneakers combine modern design and motorcycling material. They feature 3D knit technology for breathable comfort. The stylish sneakers are certified as motorcycle boots (level 1) thanks to shift lever protection and safety features such as integrated ankle protection and 3D heel protection. The M colour print on the heel is a visual highlight.

The ProRace gloves will also be available in a new colour next season. They are ideal for sporty riders who value agility, safety and grip when riding fast.

#SoulFuel: Designed for the pure passion of riding.

The Spandau jacket is brand new for 2024. It is made from abrasion-resistant denim fabric. It combines maximum safety and function with a classic look thanks to discreet protectors. The jacket has four outer pockets and three inner pockets. It can be attached to the BMW Motorrad trousers via a connecting zip.

The Westend leather jacket is also new for next year. It combines classic design with outstanding functionality and safety. The jacket is made from approx. 1.2 mm thick and LWG-certified cowhide leather. This makes it particularly comfortable to wear and a visual highlight in its own right. Features such as the full-length metal zip fastener with storm flap, high-quality inner lining, three closable outer pockets and three inner pockets increase functionality. For added safety, the leather also conceals advanced NP-Flex protectors on the shoulders and elbows, which are barely noticeable and can reduce the risk of injury by providing maximum comfort and good shock absorption. An NPL back protector can also be retrofitted. Last but not least, the leather jacket can be attached to BMW Motorrad trousers with a 40 cm wide connecting zip.

The Moosach trousers are also new for 2024. They are made from abrasion-resistant denim fabric. They stylishly combine safety and functionality with a classic look thanks to their discreet protection. The 5-pocket style trousers are lined at the thighs and can also be used for everyday wear. For added safety, there are removable NP-Flex protectors at the knees and hip.

The Treptow GORE-TEX laced boot for the 2024 motorcycle year is also new. It offers high functionality and a classic look. The sewn-in pull loop at the end of the bootleg section makes them particularly easy to put on. The boot is wind and waterproof thanks to the GORE-TEX membrane and the leather/canvas mix. Safety is also at the forefront of the boot’s design. In addition to the NP-Flex ankle protectors, the laced boots are equipped with sturdy toe and heel caps, as well as shift reinforcement. There is also a special inner lining for optimum temperature regulation. The mid-high shaft and the profiled Vibram outsole on the men’s model ensure perfect grip on the foot rests. The Vibram outsole is resistant to oil and petrol and also provides excellent grip and comfort. The classic Treptow GORE-TEX laced boots not only look great on a motorcycle, they can also be stylishly combined with jeans and a leather jacket.

Finally, the Schwabing jacket, with its heritage look, is a revival of a classic in a new design for 2024. The traditional double stripes on the sleeves are a real eye-catcher. Underneath the high-quality cowhide leather, NP-Flex protectors on the shoulders and elbows keep you safe, while two outside pockets and three inside pockets provide plenty of storage space.

Further information on the BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2024 go to: https://www.bmw-motorrad.com/en/shorturls/apparel-finder.html