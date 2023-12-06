Paramount GTX – One-piece Adventure Touring outfit with 100% waterproof GORE-TEX

REV’IT! does things just a little differently than usual with the Paramount GTX. Created as an engineering statement, this one-piece, fully waterproof Adventure Touring suit combines the best in water- and weather-resistance technology with an unconventional design.

Not forgetting, of course, the benefits of ride comfort and overall protection against the elements. So you can ride whenever and wherever you want. Discover the Paramount GTX now at your official REV’IT! dealer and on www.revitsport.com. Pricing and sizing details below

Step in, zip up, take off

Constructed from extremely durable and waterproof 3L GORE-TEX, and technology carried over from the world of drysuit diving, the Paramount GTX shields riders from all elements. Regardless of where, when, and whatever the conditions. You simply open the Paramount GTX one-piece suit from collar-to-bottom-hem with the TIZIP® MasterSeal full-length zipper, then step in – with motorcycles boots or shoes on – zip up, and take off.

Ride on in total comfort

By design and by construction, the Paramount GTX wears like an all-encompassing, waterproof oversuit. Meaning you can wear the one piece over dedicated base and mid layers, or simply put it on over your everyday attire. The 100% weatherproof outer shell and the TIZIP® MasterSeal zipper keep out precipitation, while the patented VCS|AquaDefence waterproof ventilation and several tactically positioned ventilation zippers allow riders to adjust to all conditions imaginable. That means the Paramount GTX will not just take riders comfortably through the wet and bad, but warmer weather just as well.

Unprecedented range of motion

The advantages of the design transcend mere weatherproofing. By eliminating the gap between jacket and pants – or overlap of materials – the one-piece Paramount GTX suit offers remarkable riding comfort, even over longer distances. This is because the entire suit is suspended from the shoulders only, without clinging to the hips, resulting in unprecedented on-bike range of motion.

Touring outfit like never before

Engineered to put on and be gone, the Paramount GTX one-piece suit is equipped with top-tier protection all around. From the CE-level 2 protectors on the back, shoulders, elbows, and knees, to REV’IT!’s almost imperceptible CE-level 1 SEESMART armor on the hips; all the protective elements are position adjustable to your preference. Add in the many stretch elements and fit adjustability, specific short and longer sizes, the REV’IT! Paramount GTX offers a fully weatherproof and extremely comfortable touring outfit like never before.

PARAMOUNT GTX ONE PIECE

€ 1.599,99

CHF 1.699,99

£ 1,599.99

DKK 12.449,00

PLN 8.499,00

SEK 18.999,00

NOK 19.999,00

$ 1,499.99

CAD 1.999.99

One piece available in the color Dark Blue

Sizes Standard: S, M, L, XL, XXL, 3XL

Sizes Short: L, XL, XXL

Sizes Long: M, L, XL

For more REV’IT news check out our new dedicated page

For more information on REV’IT! products visit revitsport.com/gb_en/