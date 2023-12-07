Insta360’s Tiny Vlogging Camera GO 3 Now Available in Midnight Black

Insta360’s new vlogging action camera, Insta360 GO 3, is now available in Midnight Black.

The tiny vlogging cam.

The tiny camera released in June 2023 in Arctic White takes on-the-go capturing to new heights, building upon the ultra-portability of its previous iteration, GO 2, with unparalleled versatility. The camera weighs only 35g (1.2oz), and its unique magnetic body provides effortless mounting. Capture amazing hands-free shots from creative angles, see the world from your pet’s view, or uncover fresh perspectives.

The new Action Pod is the ultimate shooting companion, transforming GO 3 into a more versatile and powerful camera. Using the flip touchscreen, users can control the camera remotely and preview their shots in real time when GO 3 is mounted in hard-to-reach locations.

Show off your style.

The Midnight Black option gives Insta360 GO 3 a sleek and stylish matte look. The new color offers creators an action camera that reflects their personalities and preferences, as well as more practical reasons, such as making it more discreet for vloggers and creators if the previous white color stands out against their clothing. Besides the color, the two tiny action cameras have the exact same functionality.

“We are excited to release the Midnight Black edition of Insta360 GO 3, highly requested by creators.” said Max Richter, Vice President of Marketing at Insta360. “At Insta360, we pride ourselves on fostering a close-knit relationship with our creators, listening to their recommendations, and implementing their ideas. We hope the sleek new design will empower users, inspiring creativity with a product that encapsulates advanced technology, high functionality, and quality design.”

Limitless creativity.

Insta360 GO 3 Midnight Black follows the same software updates made to the Arctic White version since its original release. Updates such as Webcam Mode, support for the Insta360 GPS Action Remote, Power Selfie Stick, and Apple Watch, and more supported languages offer an improved user experience. There have also been updates to enhance the image quality, such as optimizing Low Light Stabilization, allowing creators to capture more dynamic footage.

From capturing daily life to creative videography, Insta360 GO 3 is the perfect vlogging action camera for hands-free POVs and unique angles. The lightweight camera has two microphones for crisp, clear audio, and its small size opens up new mounting possibilities that are impossible with larger action cameras. Insta360’s signature FlowState Stabilization delivers ultra-smooth footage during walk-and-talk sequences, and the ability to capture any perspective in vibrant 2.7K resolution makes it ideal for social media sharing. Paired with useful in-the-box accessories, Insta360 GO 3 is the perfect camera for vloggers to capture immersive POV shots.

Available now.

Insta360 GO 3 Midnight Black with Motorcycle Kit is available today from the Insta360 store. It comes with the Action Pod, also in Midnight Black, and accessories including the Magnet Pendant, Pivot Stand, Easy Clip and Lens Guard (pre-installed). Standalone: Two storage options are available: 64GB and 128GB, priced at £399.99 and £429.99, respectively, Motorcycle Kit: 64GB and 128GB, priced at £451.00 and £481.00,