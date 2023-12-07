Maintain your motorcycle for less this winter with Louis Moto

Louis Moto is Europe’s leading motorcycle clothing and accessories retailer, offering a range of exclusive brands covering everything needed to take care of your motorcycle this winter – from cleaning products, to tools, to chargers and more.

The onset of colder temperatures and less daylight hours spells the end of the traditional motorcycling season for many in the UK, encouraging riders to store their bikes away during winter and turn their focus from riding to completing those important maintenance tasks.

To help UK riders keep their pride and joy in tip-top condition this winter, Louis Moto’s exclusive Louis Care cleaning product brand, as well as battery maintenance brand, Procharger, and tool brand Rothewald are there every step of the way.

In addition, for UK motorcyclists shopping any of Louis Moto’s exclusive brands, VAT as well as refunds on any applicable customs charges on orders made from the UK will be covered, meaning riders can enjoy shopping online without any surprise costs along the way. Free delivery to Great Britain is also available on orders over £199.

Louis Care

The range of motorcycle cleaning products from Louis Care includes everything a rider needs to keep their motorcycle free from dirt, road salt and grime during winter, with products including bodywork protection as well a wide range of cleaning brushes and tools to make cleaning a breeze.

Key products include:

Procharger

Keeping your motorcycle’s battery charged during winter is key in maintaining the health of the battery and ensuring it functions as intended. Procharger is Louis Moto’s exclusive battery maintenance brand, which offers a range of powerful and compact motorcycle battery chargers.

The latest Procharger Jump Starter offers excellent value for money, capable of charging motorcycle batteries, smartphones, tablets, navigation systems and much more, ideal for use at home, or on the move. Currently priced at £52*, reduced from £86.70.

The Procharger Jump Starter eliminates the inconvenience of a flat battery, offering a powerful 10,000 mAh via a 3.7V Li-Ion battery and a 12V peak current for effortless jump starting if required. At a compact 82mm in width, 170mm in depth and just 32mm thick, the Jump Starter is easily portable, giving riders peace of mind both at home as well as out on the road.

Not only is the Procharger Jump Starter capable of powering a motorcycle’s battery, but also a rider’s smartphone, navigation system, tablet and other devices susceptible to quickly depleted batteries when open to wintery elements via two 5V USB outlets.

Additional features include an integrated LED torch enabling easy use in low light conditions, LED capacity indicator, and short circuit, overcharge and reverse polarity protection, ensuring motorcycle and device battery health during use.

Rothewald

The Louis Moto exclusive tool brand Rothewald offers an extensive catalogue of high-quality tools for the home mechanic, available to suit every budget, designed with motorcyclists in mind.

Whether it’s restoring a project bike, carrying out a service at home, or making simple adjustments to a daily ride, having the right tools for the job is essential. Rothewald has developed its full range of tools with the needs of all DIY motorcycle mechanics top of mind, ensuring the best possible functionality, quality and affordability.

Key products include:

To shop all of Louis Moto’s exclusive brands, including Louis Care, Procharger and Rothewald, visit www.louis-moto.co.uk.

*All prices correct as of the date going to press.