The Great Escape - Triumph TR6 Trophy

The Great Escape – Triumph TR6 Trophy

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

The Great Escape - Triumph Tr6 TrophyCelebrating the 60th anniversary of one of the greatest motorcycle chases ever created in film, Corgi’s Great Escape Triumph TR6 Trophy is an almost exact replica of that famous bike.

The actual motorcycle now sits in the Triumph Motorcycles Factory Visitor Experience in Hinckley, but the 1:12 scale die-cast representation is a must-have for fans of the epic war film.

The Triumph TR6 Trophy features brand-new tooling for this special model. It is much lighter than previous Corgi motorcycles and shows more of its internal structure. Collectors will adore the impressive wiring and piping detail.

The bike used in the film didn’t have a kickstand, so the scale replica doesn’t either. Instead, it sits atop an ammunition box, adding a nice touch to this weathered war-time design.

More information can be found here: https://uk.corgi.co.uk/The Great Escape - Triumph Tr6 Trophy

An Evening With Henry Cole

