Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeManufacturersCFMotoCFMOTO joins Fowlers line-up

CFMOTO joins Fowlers line-up

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

Cast your vote here

CFMOTO joins Fowlers line-up

Cfmoto Joins Fowlers Line-upFast-growing motorcycle brand brings variety and value to Bristol bikers.

CFMOTO is joining the line-up at Fowlers, offering bikers in Bristol and beyond an unrivalled choice of new machines.

A relatively new brand in the UK, CFMOTO is rapidly gaining in popularity, due to the impressive variety of bikes in the range and accessible OTR prices. It will sit alongside 15 other manufacturers currently represented in Fowlers’ central Bristol showrooms.

The growing CFMOTO line-up has something for riders of all tastes. The neo-retro 300CL-X and 700CL-X Heritage, priced at £3,599 and £5,999 respectively, are sure to be a hit with fans of modern classics.

At just £4,499 the super-sharp 649cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel-twin 650NK offers an effortless and engaging naked bike experience, perfect for newer riders looking to step-up.Cfmoto Joins Fowlers Line-up

For those who want to really broaden their horizons, the range-topping 800MT Touring dual sport feels equally at home on a mountain trail as it does on the motorway. Its impressive spec includes a DOHC liquid-cooled 799cc twin-cylinder engine, KYB suspension and Cornering ABS; all this and more available at an OTR price of only £9,199.

A rapidly growing brand, CFMOTO was founded in 1989 and currently employs around 5000 people. The firm sold 127,000 new bikes worldwide in 2021.

It was also the first new manufacturer to enter the Isle of Man TT for over 50 years. In 2016 a WK650i – ridden by TT legend Gary Johnson – finished fourth in the Lightweight class, missing out on a podium by just 2 seconds.Cfmoto Joins Fowlers Line-up

Alongside the choice of new machines for sale, CFMOTO owners can benefit from routine servicing and maintenance in Fowlers’ fully-equipped on-site workshops, with comprehensive spares back-up from Fowlers Parts, the largest stockist of genuine motorcycle parts in the UK.

A huge selection of clothing and accessories are also available, as is the option to refuel and relax in Harry’s Café on the mezzanine above the showroom floor.

Find out more about the CFMOTO range and book a test ride at fowlers.co.uk

View our dealer news section for more news: Dealer News

For more information on Fowlers Motorcycles products visit www.fowlers.co.uk

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Enhancing Fan Engagement: The Role of Social Media Platforms during Live Motorsports Events

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Enhancing Fan Engagement: The Role Of Social Media Platforms During Live Motorsports Events

Enhancing Fan Engagement: The Role of Social Media Platforms during Live...

Frank Duggan - 0