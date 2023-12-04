CFMOTO joins Fowlers line-up

Fast-growing motorcycle brand brings variety and value to Bristol bikers.

CFMOTO is joining the line-up at Fowlers, offering bikers in Bristol and beyond an unrivalled choice of new machines.

A relatively new brand in the UK, CFMOTO is rapidly gaining in popularity, due to the impressive variety of bikes in the range and accessible OTR prices. It will sit alongside 15 other manufacturers currently represented in Fowlers’ central Bristol showrooms.

The growing CFMOTO line-up has something for riders of all tastes. The neo-retro 300CL-X and 700CL-X Heritage, priced at £3,599 and £5,999 respectively, are sure to be a hit with fans of modern classics.

At just £4,499 the super-sharp 649cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected parallel-twin 650NK offers an effortless and engaging naked bike experience, perfect for newer riders looking to step-up.

For those who want to really broaden their horizons, the range-topping 800MT Touring dual sport feels equally at home on a mountain trail as it does on the motorway. Its impressive spec includes a DOHC liquid-cooled 799cc twin-cylinder engine, KYB suspension and Cornering ABS; all this and more available at an OTR price of only £9,199.

A rapidly growing brand, CFMOTO was founded in 1989 and currently employs around 5000 people. The firm sold 127,000 new bikes worldwide in 2021.

It was also the first new manufacturer to enter the Isle of Man TT for over 50 years. In 2016 a WK650i – ridden by TT legend Gary Johnson – finished fourth in the Lightweight class, missing out on a podium by just 2 seconds.

Alongside the choice of new machines for sale, CFMOTO owners can benefit from routine servicing and maintenance in Fowlers’ fully-equipped on-site workshops, with comprehensive spares back-up from Fowlers Parts, the largest stockist of genuine motorcycle parts in the UK.

A huge selection of clothing and accessories are also available, as is the option to refuel and relax in Harry’s Café on the mezzanine above the showroom floor.

Find out more about the CFMOTO range and book a test ride at fowlers.co.uk

