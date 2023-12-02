Tickets For The Motocross Of Nations In Matterley Basin Now On Sale

Infront Moto Racing is very pleased to announce that the ticket sales for the 77th edition of the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations are now open!

After the epic 2017 Monster Energy FIM MXoN, the biggest and most exciting off-road event of the season will make its return to Matterley Basin in Great Britain on the 4th, 5th & 6th of October 2024.

The British countryside city of Winchester will heat up with an energetic crowd and a collection of the world’s best Motocross riders. Representatives from worldwide nations will arrive to battle for the prestigious Chamberlain Trophy of the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

With its picturesque and natural arena-like settings, Matterley Basin has previously played host to the prestigious Monster Energy FIM MXoN in 2006 and 2017, as well as 13 MXGP Grand Prix’s since 2006. The 2006 edition saw Team USA emerge victorious, while Team France claimed the crown in 2017.

Come and witness new historic moments in the making with the different tickets that are now available at a Discounted Price (Offer valid until the 7th of January 2024)

The Weekend Package to enjoy two unforgettable days filled with adrenaline and excitement at Matterley Basin!

The Saturday Ticket to be a part of the intense qualifying rounds of the 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

The Sunday Ticket to witness riders from different countries compete in the thrilling final rounds to determine the ultimate winner!

Additionally get the full 2024 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations experience by staying right by the venue with a camping ticket

Matterley Basin, home to one of the most celebrated motocross tracks in the world, with its unique layout coupled with breathtaking viewpoints all around has been consistently dubbed as one of the riders’ favoured circuits.

The 2024 MXoN promises to be as competitive as ever, with many teams dreaming of lifting the Chamberlain Trophy and continuing the MXoN’s legacy as the largest and most thrilling off-road event of the year.

VIP Tickets shop will be launched later in the year.

Main Photo: 2017 Monster Energy FIM MXoN, Matterley Basin