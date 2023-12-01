FRESH gift ideas from the MINT range

Just in time for Christmas!

Your favourite HELMET CARE KIT just got extra, with jumbo sized additions of MINT’s helmet cleaning goodies you know and love. It’s as important to keep your kit clean and smelling good as your bike. Oxford’s range of MINT kit care products allow you to do just that. So both you and your bike can be ‘Best in Show’. Everything you need to maintain the cleanliness and functionality of your helmet and visor.

OC504 – MINT Helmet are Kit XL

RRP: £26.99

Includes:

OC300 HELMET SANITISER – 200ML

RRP £9.99

The build-up of dirt in the lining of your helmet is invisible for the most-part. The formulation in MINT Helmet Sanitiser is specifically designed to clean and safely sanitise the interior fabric so that you have a nicer experience every time to put it on. It can also be used on boots, gloves and other clothing items that are worn for extended periods. Refreshes and sanitises in one operation.

OC302 HELMET CLEANER- 250ML

RRP £7.99

A unique formulation specifically designed to clean helmets and visors without streaking. When applied with a microfibre cloth this product leaves no residue and a smear-free surface even in direct sunlight.

OC301 ANTI-FOG SPRAY – 250ML

RRP £14.99

A specially developed, easy to use anti-fog fluid for visors and goggle lenses. This formulation provides a natural streak free lustre in seconds with no sticky residue.

OF608C MICROFIBRE CLOTH

RRP £1.99

Soft micro-fibre cloth, ideal for applying the products in the helmet care kit.

