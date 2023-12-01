Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell joins Honda with title-defending ambition

In a clear statement of intent, Honda Racing UK is thrilled to announce that 2023 Bennetts British Superbike champion Tommy Bridewell will race for the factory-owned Honda team in 2024.

Joining Honda after achieving his lifetime ambition of championship glory, Tommy, now a sixteen-times race winner combines forces with Honda and the new 2024 Fireblade to mount his title defence. He is eager to put together back-to-back championship-winning seasons and become the first to win consecutive titles on different manufacturers. He arrives with a wealth of experience, a winning mentality and title-raising ambition, but also, his series-winning number 1 plate which will sit proudly at the front of his CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Tommy’s arrival in the team sees him spearhead a three-pronged assault on the Superbike championship alongside his already-signed teammates, Andrew Irwin and Dean Harrison. Carefully constructed pre-season preparations lie ahead for the team before official testing begins in the new year ahead of the season opener in sunny Spain at the Circuito de Navarra on 20-21 April.

#1 Tommy Bridewell

I am so excited to join such a prestigious brand, it is every rider’s dream to ride for Honda at some point and to bring with me the number 1 plate is just fantastic. The timing feels right, I have achieved my championship goals and now I am entirely focused on defending the title. I am coming here to Honda to do just that, to win another championship. I have always made my decisions on instinct and I always follow my gut, the opportunity here at Honda is something that I have always wanted to do and it was an easy decision to make. I’ve chosen to come to Honda as I feel this is the best team to help me defend my championship. Getting to ride a new bike is also really motivating and I am proud to run the number 1 plate for next season.

Team Manager Havier Beltran

Tommy is an enormously exciting rider and I am delighted to welcome him to Honda Racing UK. His achievements in the 2023 season showcased his exceptional talent and I firmly believe that his addition to our team will contribute significantly to our pursuit of success. I am certainly not alone in saying that I cannot wait to see what he is capable of achieving on our new Fireblade. Our target in 2024 is clear, we are going racing to win and to fight for the title.

Neil Fletcher – Head of Motorcycles, Honda UK

“To combine forces with a rider of Tommy’s calibre highlights Honda’s intentions for the 2024 season and I am thrilled to warmly welcome him into the fold. I am immensely proud that he has signed with Honda and honoured that he has decided to run the number 1 plate on his Fireblade next year. His ambitions for 2024 entirely align with our own and I am excited to begin this next chapter in Honda’s racing story. I believe that alongside Andrew and Dean in Superbike, Jack on the 600 and John, Dean and Nathan on the roads, Honda now has one of its strongest rider line-ups of recent years.”