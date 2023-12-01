Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Bike of the Year 2023 Final Round

Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Bike of the Year 2023.

We are looking to crown the Modern Classic, Naked and Retro Motorcycle News Bike of the Year 2023.

Final Round of Votes

The top 3 winners of the Modern Classic/Retro and Best Naked/Roadster have now gone into the pot to vote for the bike of the year.

Voting starts 1st December and now finishes on 31st December 2023 with the winner along with Manufacturer of the Year category winners will be announced in the 1st issue of the year on 11th January 2024.

You can vote via https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/mcm-bike-of-the-year/

Triumph Thruxton RS

Triumph Bobber

Triumph Speed Twin

Yamaha XSR900

Triumph Street Triple 765

Ducati Streetfighter

Vote below:

