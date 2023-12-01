Search
Modern Classic Motorcycle News – Bike of the Year 2023 Final Round

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Vote for your Modern Classic Motorcycle News - Bike of the Year 2023

We are looking to crown the Modern Classic, Naked and Retro Motorcycle News Bike of the Year 2023.

Final Round of Votes

The top 3 winners of the Modern Classic/Retro and Best Naked/Roadster have now gone into the pot to vote for the bike of the year.

Voting starts 1st December and now finishes on 31st December 2023 with the winner along with Manufacturer of the Year category winners will be announced in the 1st issue of the year on 11th January 2024.

You can vote via or click link in our bio or in our stories https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/mcm-bike-of-the-year/

Triumph Thruxton RS
Triumph Bobber
Triumph Speed Twin
Yamaha XSR900
Triumph Street Triple 765
Ducati Streetfighter

Vote below:

[totalpoll id=”140568″]

Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell joins Honda with title-defending ambition

