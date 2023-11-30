Search
New Ducati Multistrada V4 secondary engine protection

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New Ducati Multistrada V4 Secondary Engine ProtectionTwo all-new secondary engine covers are now available to fit all variants of the highly-acclaimed Ducati Multistrada V4 from the base model V4 right through to the V4 S Grand Tour, V4 Rally and V4 Pikes Peak.

Presenting quite a challenge the GBRacing engineering team due to the depth and complexity of the standard engine casings, the end result is stylish, comprehensive protection for both the alternator and the clutch covers.

Designed in keeping with the Multistrada’s original engine casings, and with the big Ducati’s dual-purpose nature in mind, both covers offer extreme resilience against potential damage both on- and off-road.

Competitively priced, both covers are available now, individually, or as a set.

GBRacing secondary covers remain as the only protective products to carry FIM product approval with each and every GBRacing component carefully created to meet the very strict requirements and standards.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

New Ducati Multistrada V4 Secondary Engine ProtectionPRICES
Ducati Multistrada V4 protection
Fits V4, V4 S, V4 S Grand Tour, V4 Rally and V4 Pikes Peak

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):
Secondary engine covers

Alternator cover
£99.88 / $128.31 / €104.15

Clutch cover
£107.69 / $138.20 / €112.18

Full cover set
£197.29 / $253.19 / €205.51

