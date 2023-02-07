MXGP Continues Live Coverage With Warner Bros. Discovery

Infront Moto Racing is delighted to announce the renewal of the long-term successful broadcast partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery for the next three years.

The renewed agreement will mean fans across Europe and Asia can continue to enjoy LIVE and on-demand streaming of every race from the FIM Motocross World Championship on the Eurosport App and discovery+* as well as television coverage on Eurosport including the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations on Eurosport 2 in Europe and Eurosport Asia for the 2023, 2024 and 2025 season.

The upcoming season promises to be exceptional with the long-awaited comeback of Jeffrey Herlings that will test the defending champion, Tim Gajser and the best MXGP riders for the greatest enjoyment of MXGP fans around the world while in MX2, Jago Geerts will try to clinch his MX2 championship.

Warner Bros. Discovery has a deep heritage in world-class motorsport through its coverage of some of the best races and series on two and four wheels from across the globe.

Infront Moto Racing is looking forward to continuing this significant partnership for the upcoming seasons for the greater enjoyment of MXGP fans all over the world and to bring races to the widest possible audience.

*FIM Motocross World Championship coverage is available on discovery+ In Austria, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the UK and Ireland.

