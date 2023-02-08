New Styles Added To Gasgas Troy Lee Designs Collection

New to the GASGAS Troy Lee Designs Collection is the slim fitting and super cosy Puff Jacket. Lightweight, modern in design, and ready to protect you from the winter chills, its subtle branding makes it a versatile jacket suited to everyday wear and perfect for keeping you warm between motos at the practice track.

Knowing how popular the red Windbreaker Jacket was in 2022, we’ve added a black version for the new season. Ideal for sighting laps and keeping the breeze off, it’s an essential item that every rider should have in their gearbag.

Speaking of gearbags, we’re excited to introduce a brand new one for 2023! The new Short Haul Roller Bag is big enough for a day at the track but doubles up as the perfect solution for weekend getaways thanks to its robust design and size. With dimensions allowing it to be taken onboard flights as carry-on luggage, it’s easy to travel in style with no danger of losing your belongings.

Two new tees complete the GASGAS Troy Lee Designs Collection for 2023, which make it easier than ever to represent your favorite dirt bike brand. The refreshed range means all riders can make strong statements both on and off the racetrack, thanks to the bold colors, classic TLD styling, and not forgetting the quality and practicality that every item delivers.

So, whether you’re chillin’ in the pits or hanging out with friends, the GASGAS Troy Lee Designs Collection ensures you’ll look and feel great while expressing your passion for moto and GASGAS. Discover your favorites online then create your look at your local GASGAS dealership today.

Explore the range online, here.