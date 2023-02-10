Ducati UK announces the Riding Experiences program for 2023

Following the success of 2022’s events, Ducati UK is delighted to announce a full program of track Riding Experiences for 2023.

Ducati’s experience programme has been expanded with the DRE Academy, making its UK debut and its first European appearance outside of Italy. Formed in 2003, the DRE (Ducati Riding Experience) project has seen over 28,000 participants through its courses using Ducati motorcycles, enjoying an unparalleled combination of emotion, fun, and safety.

In collaboration with Silverstone Circuit, the DRE Racetrack Academy will take place from May 16th – 18th, with the second day fully dedicated to the track experience. The course will offer exclusive track rides alongside celebrity Instructors such as Michele Pirro, Karel Abraham, Chaz Davies and many chief instructors directly from Ducati HQ, such as Dario Marchetti and Ducati’s Test Rider Alessandro Valia.

The event is available for just 60 participants to maintain an almost one-to-one level of guidance, and it includes everything for the ultimate track experience: from checking in to the Hilton Silverstone Hotel with a track walk and Italian dinner with your favourite instructors, to full support throughout the day and of course a fully equipped Ducati Panigale to use on track.

DRE offers a variety of different levels: more experienced riders can sample the maximum performance of the race-bred Ducati Panigale V4 S on the Advanced course, while less experienced riders can enjoy the Intermediate level to hone their skills. For more information about DRE Racetrack Academy at Silverstone, please visit https://www.ducati.com/gb/en/experience/ducati-riding-experience/riding-courses/dre-uk.

To complete the riding experiences portfolio, Ducati UK is also delighted to announce three additional Ducati Track Days for 2023.

The first Ducati Track Day on the 2023 calendar will kick off at Donington Park GP circuit on the 23rd of May, followed by two dates at the Silverstone GP circuit on the 27th of June and the 8th of August 2023.

Taking to the track surrounded by fellow Ducatisti, Ducati Track Days offer an unmissable experience for any Ducati owner, from track novices to experienced veterans and everyone in between.

To sign up to Ducati Track Days please visit https://www.ducati.com/gb/en/events-uk/track-days.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director, Ducati UK: “Ducati UK is delighted to enlarge its Riding Experiences Calendar in 2023. Racetrack is the core of Ducati DNA and these experiences allow riders to unleash their full racing potential as well as enjoy the latest Ducati technology. DRE Racetrack is the most refined format, where together with Ducati top instructors and the most premium hospitality you can have a truly unique experience, while the Ducati Track days offer the opportunity to enjoy a day on the track together with a wide community of Ducati owners. Experiences are a core part of our marketing strategy: we’ll keep expanding this approach within and beyond the racetrack, offering new platforms to build unforgettable riding memories together with Ducati”.

