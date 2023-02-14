GIVI brings out its vintage side

Discover the Italian brand’s range of café racer products: from top cases to soft bags.

Nostalgic bikers who seek a traditional touch combined with the latest technology in both their saddle and equipment have reasons to browse through the GIVI catalogue. Among its products, there is a specific range aimed at café racer users, which includes all types of bags and cases, as well as helmets, with adapted design and aesthetics, to fit perfectly with this style and countless motorbikes.

GIVI, the transalpine motorbike and motorcyclist equipment company, has been making life easier for motorcycle enthusiasts for 45 years by designing and manufacturing products with a high degree of quality, safety and functionality. Within their extensive catalogue, in which constant innovation plays a fundamental role, there is a café racer range, which brings together different accessories perfect for those interested in this unique style.

DLM30 TREKKER DOLOMITI

One of the stand outs of this model is that it can double up as a top case or a side case. Made of aluminium, it has a maximum capacity of 30 litres and a load capacity of 10 kilos. Equipped with the MONOKEY® fastening system, which allows the pannier rack to be opened and released with the same key and with a single lock, and a security lock, it also has 4 upper nylon straps for attaching other bags. Its design, characterised by less square lines than other TREKKERs, really makes it stand out. As does its compact size, which makes it ideal for motorbikes with a café racer look. What’s more, it can be customised with accessories such as the internal elastic net, the trolley base or an internal waterproof bag. It’s available in natural aluminium, for £259.58 (+ VAT) or black painted aluminium for £293.33 (+ VAT).

DLMK36 TREKKER DOLOMITI

Within the Dolomiti range, this pack of two suitcases with a maximum capacity of 36 litres also catches the eye. It includes the MONOKEY® and WIRELEASE® SYSTEM fastening system, which allows the case to be released from the rack by turning an external lever, equipped with a cable system and located directly under the Security Lock. It also incorporates the HOLD IT EASY® SYSTEM, i.e. a hook system that allows it to be tilted without being completely unhooked from the luggage rack, thus preventing the suitcases from accidentally falling out. They’re available in natural aluminium, for £491.25 (+ VAT) and aluminium painted black for £547.08 (+ VAT).

CRM103

The Corium range is specifically designed to match the aesthetics and characteristics of café racer motorbikes. Among its products, we can find this magnetic tank bag, which has a maximum capacity of 8 litres. It’s made of thick-textured black 1200D W/R heavy-duty polyester and polyurethane in brown and black. The CM103 features four removable magnets for attachment to the tank, four additional straps for attachment to non-metallic tanks, two side pockets and a removable mobile phone pocket and a range of rain covers. Available for £70.83 (+ VAT).

10.7 MINI-J SOLID COLOUR

This demi-jet helmet, made of thermoplastic material, is compact, meaning it’s practical when being stored and/or transported. With a micrometric closure, a removable hypoallergenic interior and rear exhaust ventilation system, it’s a perfect choice for everyday use and for those who like the vintage style. It’s available in solid colours, such as matte black or military green, and in sizes ranging from XS to XL, from £66.90 – £75.90.

These, and many more GIVI items, provide a boost for motorcycle trips and make any journey on two wheels a more comfortable experience. For more information about this product or any other accessories for your motorcycle visit www.givi.co.uk or call 01327 706220.

