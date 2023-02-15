Dunlop expands trail tyre offering with Trailmax Raid

Dunlop has revealed its new 50/50 trail tyre, Trailmax Raid. Designed for 50% on-road and 50% off-road use, the new offering is the latest addition to the brand’s strong presence in the adventure and trail segment.

Developed as a true 50/50 tyre, Trailmax Raid combines expertise and technology from Dunlop’s extensive adventure riding and touring range with that from its off-road sector. It is suitable for a wide range of bikes from mid-size dual sports to large adventure bikes, offering off-road ability and predictability paired with superb wet weather capability and long-distance touring performance.

The new tyre sits in Dunlop’s trail range alongside Trailmax Meridian, which has become a highly popular tyre for adventure touring since its release three years ago. Trailmax Meridian offers off-road capability for occasional use, whereas Trailmax Raid is designed specifically for riders who demand more regular off-road performance.

Trailmax Raid’s design was inspired by Dunlop’s D908 RR, a purely off-road rally raid tyre characterised by the pronounced blocks on its tread, which are now a key part of Trailmax Raid’s profile.

Luca Davide Andreoni, Marketing Manager, Dunlop Motorcycle Europe: “We are excited to launch Trailmax Raid, which further strengthens our trail offering. By combining our expertise and technologies from the off-road, adventure touring and sports touring segments, we have created a true 50/50 tyre that exceeds for a wide range of bikes in varied conditions.

“Furthermore, Trailmax Raid gives riders particularly reassuring performance on wet roads, unlocking even more versatility than they might expect from a tyre that also delivers excellent off-road braking and traction.”

Trailmax Raid will be available in three front sizes covering 19 and 21-inch fitments, and six rear sizes for 17 and 18-inch wheels. Initial sizes will be available from 1 March, with the remainder being released during Q2 2023.

