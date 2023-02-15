Protect Your Machine Like Never Before With All-New R&G Pro Radiator Guard

Having been protecting motorcyclists for over two decades, R&G has become synonymous with world-leading crash protection and styling accessories.

Now, the Hampshire-based brand is excited to unveil the next level in protection with its Pro range, beginning with all-new Pro Radiator Guards, Oil Cooler Guards and Downpipe Grilles.

Utilising its vast experience in racing paddocks across the globe, R&G has revamped its popular Radiator Guard range to offer motorcyclists the ultimate level of protection. These new Pro Radiator Guards are bigger, stronger and lighter, ensuring the delicate and expensive radiator remains protected from stones or debris flicked up by the front wheel.

The new Pro range features a striking geometric ‘hexa’ design that has been specifically created to maximise protection without restricting airflow or the performance of the machine. Each guard is laser-cut from a single piece of premium-grade lightweight aluminium to ensure it offers an unbeatable strength-to-weight ratio. The Pro Guard also comes with a textured, matt-finish powder coating to ensure it not only looks fantastic but is fully corrosion-proof.

As with the original R&G Radiator Guard, the new Pro version is incredibly easy to install. Each kit comes with all of the required components required, and owners need to make no permanent modifications to their pride and joy.

The new Pro Radiator Guards are currently available for the 2020- BMW F900R and F900XR and the 2022 KTM RC125, RC200 and RC390 machines, with more applications in stock very soon. This is just the first step in R&G’s launch of the exciting new Pro product line, with Oil Cooler Guards and Downpipe Grilles set to be unveiled shortly, alongside a host of other popular crash protection products.

Prices start from £54.16 (excl. VAT), and more information can be found here. You can also stay up-to-date with the latest news from R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com