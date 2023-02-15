Tt, Manx Grand Prix And Southern 100 Will Go Ahead As Planned.

Despite the assurance given to the media, by Tim Crookall MHK, that the Isle of Man road racing events would be unaffected the insurance problem facing the MCUI; the doubters continue to post apocalyptic claims on social media. To once and for all clear any lingering doubts I sought to obtain cast iron evidence from the organizers that the necessary insurance policy was already in place.

Through the good offices of the then Enterprise Minister, Lawrie Hooper MHK; Paul Phillips and the Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson MBE, BEM I have been able to have sight of the policy that covers all events under the jurisdiction of the ACU. This policy runs from 31.12.2022 until 31.12. 2023. I will not disclose the amount of cover provided; but will say only that I consider to be adequate for the purpose for which it is intended.

All else being equal these events will go ahead as scheduled; come and see the greatest sporting events on earth.