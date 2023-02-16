Norton Motorcycles commences delivery programme for the V4SV

Norton Motorcycles has today begun its delivery programme for the highly anticipated, re-engineered V4SV superbike.

Ensuring uncompromising levels of quality, power and handling, the V4SV has been put through extensive engineering processes and a rigorous testing regime at the brand’s recently opened headquarters in Solihull.

Production of the V4SV has been integrated into an increasingly packed order book which includes the new Commando 961 SP and CR, as well as Commando Classics for historic NMUL customers.

The delivery programme marks an important milestone in the brand’s commitment to producing the highest quality, luxury motorcycles.

Dr. Robert Hentschel, CEO of Norton Motorcycles, said: “We’ve commenced the delivery programme of both V4SV while also filling the order book for our new Commando variants, which will be available across a growing dealer partner network.”

“This expansion plan is an exciting chapter in the Norton story, given it’s come in our 125th year I feel that Norton is in a fantastic position. It has taken a huge effort from the team at Norton to get here and I’m proud of the entire company. I’d also like to extend my thanks to the customers that have waited patiently for us to get to the stage that we’re at.”

Uncompromising quality – about the re-engineered V4SV*

Available in two colour options, Carbon and Manx Silver, the V4SV features carbon fibre body work, a TIG-welded aluminium tube frame handcrafted and polished to a mirror finish, and a Union Jack on the tail of the motorcycle.

Each model is powered by Norton’s own liquid-cooled 1,200cc, 72-degree V4 engine, and optimised to produce 185bhp at 12,500rpm and 125Nm of torque at 9,000rpm.

The superbike’s design includes an aerospace-grade aluminium chassis, a full quick shift and auto blipper system, adjustable front and rear suspension, Brembo disc brakes, a sophisticated lean-angle sensitive traction-control and three engine modes (wet, road and sport).

Also fitted is a full-colour six-inch TFT display, which includes rear-view camera functionality and an under-seat carbon fibre 15-litre fuel.

Prices for the V4SV start from £44,000.

To find out more, go to: nortonmotorcycles.com/range/v4sv/

*The products presented are subject to regional applicability and the final specification can change.

About Norton Motorcycles

Norton Motorcycles was founded in 1898 as a manufacturer of fittings and parts to the two-wheel trade.

Norton Motorcycles went on to become one of the most iconic British motorcycle brands, manufacturing famous models such as the 650SS, Atlas, Commando, Dominator, Manx, Navigator and more – constantly innovating in motorcycle technology, with features advantageous for lightness and strength in motorcycle racing. Norton Motorcycles has an unrivalled history in motorsport and the brand name is synonymous with Isle of Man TT racing.

In April 2020, Norton Motorcycles was acquired by TVS Motor Company, India’s third-largest motorcycle manufacturer. Under the leadership of TVS, Norton is based out of a new manufacturing facility in Solihull, West Midlands, building British motorcycles in England using traditional hand-crafted techniques with modern day machinery for consistently high quality.

For more Norton Motorcycles check out our dedicated page Norton Motorcycles News

or head to the official Norton Motorcycles website nortonmotorcycles.com/