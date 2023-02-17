2023 Fim Enel Motoe World Championship Entry List Announced

The full list of riders and teams can now be revealed ahead of MotoE™’s first season as a World Championship.

The provisional Entry List for the 2023 FIM Enel MotoE™ World Championship can now be revealed! Every team will now have two bikes as Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™ and Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse expand, making it nine teams and 18 riders set to contest MotoE™’s first season as a World Championship. Present at every European Grand Prix from Le Mans to Misano and racing on all-new Ducati machinery, MotoE™ begins a new era of competition in 2023.

Amongst the riders, some familiar names return, including two-time Cup winner Jordi Torres, now at Openbank Aspar Team, and first ever Cup winner Matteo Ferrari (Felo Gresini MotoE™). Consistent contender Eric Granado will be back at LCR E-Team and Mattia Casadei, a key protagonist in 2022, remains at Pons Racing 40. There’s also Alessandro Zaccone, who was a race winner and fought for the Cup in 2021, returning after a year in Moto2™ – and he’ll saddle up with Tech3 E-Racing.

The rookie ranks make for interesting reading too, headlined by Tito Rabat as the 2014 Moto2™ World Champion returns to the Grand Prix paddock to take on MotoE™. Randy Krummenacher is another to watch as he joins Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE™, adding another class to his CV of 125cc, Moto2™, WorldSSP and WorldSBK experience. With new Ducati machinery for everyone on the grid, the rookies will be an even more interesting watch as the season gets underway at Le Mans – and there are plenty fresh faces!

