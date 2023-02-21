Alpinestars 2023 Spring Sportswear Collection Inspired By Racing Heritage And Passion For Motorsports.

The Spring ‘23 Sportswear Collection takes the Alpinestars’ DNA of innovation and continuous evolution and applies it to Sportswear. The silhouettes of the new line are modern, and designed to fuse style and function. Each item of the collection is unique, distinctive, iconic, and easy to recognize, with clean and bold designs to complete the Alpinestars’ look. The Spring 23 range is also inspired by a strong use of color, including black, military green, and sand from our adventure touring gear, an MX-inspired warm red for a bold pop, and a fresh bright aqua. From silhouettes to color variety, the entire line is made to mix and match, giving fans the opportunity to create their own personal identity, striking or sophisticated, while staying true to Alpinestars, and all the brand represents.

VINTAGE RACING: INSPIRED BY ALPINESTARS’ HERITAGE

With eye-catching details, prominent Alpinestars wordmarks, including applique patches, color blocking, and checkered print sleeves, the new long and short sleeve tees are inspired by a day at the track and make fans want to get out and ride.

Authenticated Long SleeveTee

Face Off Long Sleeve Tee

Sunday Long Sleeve Tee

Racing Tri Tee

Speedway Tee

Chunk Short Sleeve Knit

RACING: EXPRESS YOUR PASSION FOR MOTORSPORTS

Offering combinations of color blocking and modern camo print, big bold contrasting colors, and strong horizontal lines, the new racing additions include the

Camo Block Hoodie

Club Hoodie

H Block Hoodie

PREMIUM ICONIC LOGO DESIGNS: GET READY TO MAKE A FASHION STATEMENT

The iconic logo designs offer a clever mélange print to a timeless design, with heritage word graphics and soft hand heather looks, with fresh colors and design, the hero iconic designs are the

Artifact Hoodie

Flag Tee

Aptly Short Sleeve Knit

PERFORMANCE: THE ULTIMATE IN TECHNICAL EXCELLENCE

The performance line blends leading material technologies with new functionalities bringing comfort, lightweight, and breathability to some fresh and modern styles:

Omni Rain Jacket – designed to keep the water out

Treq Windbreaker – dynamic sport styling

Primary Vest – a great layering piece to add warmth or block the wind

INSPIRATIONAL LIDS FOR SPRING 2023: CHOOSE YOUR STYLE

To round out the Sportswear line, we have a great assortment of caps and hats, offering a full selection of core logos and fun graphics inspired by streetwear, adventure, and motorsports nostalgia. With a variety of striking designs, the new trucker hats, include the Bolt, Delivery, Covert, and Find. The 2023 Collection has a great selection of iconic designs with the Pedigree, Rostrum, Circle, and Speedbar hats. Combining various logo treatments from 3D embroidered Astars logos with flat embroidery, to heritage Astars wordmarks, woven label patches, and checkered flags with a “Good for Speed” motto, the new line has something for everyone. Breathing Alpinestars’ racing DNA with contemporary styling, and heritage designs, the new caps are perfect for fans looking to make a statement and show their Alpinestars’ pride.

