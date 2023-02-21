Bulega remains fastest on the final day of the Official Test

Nicolo Bulega was fastest on the final day of the Official Test with a fastest time of 1.32.781s. He was the only rider within the ‘32s.

Stefano Manzi took second place on the combined results with a 1’33.227s finishing 0.446s off Bulega, while Can Oncu concluded day two in third.

The final session of pre-season testing is in the books for the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship grid, and making it four out of four in terms of topping sessions, Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) goes into the first weekend of the year with a target on his back. Setting the fastest time of the week so far in the WorldSSP class, the #11 Ducati rider was under the existing race lap record as he readies to lay down the gauntlet against a fierce opposition. Today was the day where he looked comfortably faster than anyone else, with nearly half a second advantage over his nearest rival.

The Italian rider set over 60 laps on his way to top spot, fending off fellow countryman Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) and Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing). Manzi was 0.446s behind Bulega but was the only Yamaha rider inside the top eight positions, whilst Turkish star Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) consolidated his top three status.

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) took fourth place despite a crash earlier in the day but was OK. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) was next up in fifth but like Manzi and Oncu ahead of him, he relied on his FP1 time. Sixth place was another Ducati and another Italian in Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura), who improved his time by three tenths of a second from FP1 to FP2 on day two.

Flying the Australian flag in the class, Oli Bayliss (D34G Racing) was a solid seventh on the combined times and was consistent with his lap times across the sessions.

WorldSSP Day 2 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’32.781s

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.446s

3. Can Oncu (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) +0.625s

4. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.724s

5. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +1.021s

6. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +1.155s

