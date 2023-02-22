McConnell and Reid line up for C&L Fairburn/Jackson Racing in 2023

C&L Fairburn Properties/Jackson Racing will return to the Pirelli National Superstock Championship in 2023, expanding their line-up to two riders with Billy McConnell returning for a second year with the team where he’ll be joined by Ulsterman Simon Reid.

Chris Fairburn’s team were late additions to the field last year where McConnell campaigned a CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade prepared by the experienced Jackson Racing concern, but it was the ideal combination as the Adelaide resident contested the race wins from the opening round onwards.

Four victories were taken at Oulton Park, Knockhill and Brands Hatch and with a total of 11 podiums from the 18 races, McConnell ended the season in an excellent second overall in the championship, just 13 points adrift of eventual champion and fellow Honda rider Davey Todd.

Having also finished second overall in 2021, former British Supersport Champion McConnell is eager to add the Superstock title to his impressive CV and will undoubtedly be one of the pre-season favourites for championship glory.

Reid, meanwhile, makes the step up to the 1000cc class after several years in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock series where he took a best finish of ninth overall in 2020. Son of former World Formula Two Champion Brian Reid, injuries sustained towards the end of 2021 meant Simon missed the majority of last season but a successful outing on the 1000cc Honda at October’s Sunflower Trophy meeting sees him join the team for the new season.

Billy McConnell: “I’m super happy to be continuing with the C&L Fairburn/Jackson Racing Honda for my second year with the team. Everything was last minute last year with putting the whole team together on the CBR1000RR Honda Fireblade which we know now after a full season is a fantastic bike. The team is fantastic too and with it being my second year working with the guys, I believe that things can only get better.”

“We finished second last year but hope to go one step better in 2023 where hopefully a bit of lady luck will be on our side. There’ll hopefully be a few other races in between to look forward to as well which will be something new for myself so keep an eye out for that. As far as the British Superstock Championship goes though, I can’t wait to get started again with my team and I’m really looking forward to it so let’s go!”

Simon Reid: “Signing for the C&L Fairburn/Jackson Racing Honda team is like a dream come true for me and after joining forces with them for the Sunflower races last year, we had a great weekend and some decent results. We all clicked so it’s nice to continue that into this season and fantastic to be part of such a great team, especially on the back of the success they had last year with Billy.”

“Hopefully I can learn a lot from him as he’s been in the paddock for a long time and moving on to the larger machinery is a big step for me but with the team’s knowledge, it should be a bit easier for me and I’m very much looking forward to being back in the British Championship paddock. I’d like to thank the team for such a big opportunity, as well as my sponsors, and I can’t wait to go testing in a few weeks’ time. This year is going to be a big challenge but it’s something I’m very excited about.”

Chris Fairburn, Team Owner: “We’re really excited about the year ahead and we’re delighted to retain Billy after the season we had together in 2022. We’ve also expanded our Superstock effort to two riders, bringing young Simon into the fold whilst we’ll also be announcing our road racing plans soon so it should be a very interesting year. With increased riders and machinery, there’s a bit more commitment from all of us but I’m sure we’ll get through it all and the aim is to end the year with the Superstock title.”

The team will attend next month’s official BSB tests at Silverstone and Donington Park with the opening round of the Pirelli National Superstock Championship taking place at Silverstone on April 7-9.

Pictures by Impact Images (Billy McConnell) and Jackson Racing (Simon Reid)