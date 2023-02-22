Diavel V4: more grunt and style thanks to Ducati Performance accessories

The Diavel V4, star of the sixth episode of the Ducati World Première 2023, shows itself dressed in the Style, Sport and Touring packages.

Three proposals designed to enhance the different souls of the Ducati muscle cruiser.

With its refined style and muscular and elegant lines, the new Ducati Diavel V4 is in fact the perfect synthesis between a maxi sport naked and a muscle cruiser, as powerful in its design as it is effective and comfortable to ride, capable of winning over riders with its agilitỳ and manoeuvrability, but also for its marked aptitude for medium range touring thanks to its great comfort for rider and passenger.

The Sport package includes a selection of accessories designed to enhance the powerful and muscular character of the Diavel V4. The billet aluminium tank cap retains its original appearance over time thanks to high-quality anodising and is equipped with an anti-tampering system with a key bearing the Ducati shield to guarantee the perfect combination of security, functionality and style.

The carbon fibre of the front mudguard and tank cover, together with the street-legal exhaust cover that completes the equipment, are details that enhance the contemporary elegance of this muscle cruiser. The Diavel V4 is then further enhanced by the Style package, consisting of carbon fibre rear mudguard and a series of Ducati by Rizoma accessories such as levers, mirrors, brake and clutch fluid reservoir covers and oil filler cap in billet aluminium.



Finally, the gritty red- or black-coloured front brake calipers are of great impact. Created in collaboration with Brembo, they retain the braking characteristics of the standard ones but are finished with a special paint that is resistant to high temperatures. Character, quality and care for design come together in the ideal accessory to make the bike even more iconic.

The Touring package, on the other hand, is dedicated to Ducatisti who want to savour the taste of the journey in the saddle of the Diavel V4. A set of heated grips, pair of semi-rigid side bags and rear passenger backrest maximise comfort, leaving rider and passenger free to enjoy every curve and every sight throughout the journey. In particular, the side cases mount on integrated attachments, preserving the aesthetics and stylistic cleanliness of the Diavel, and can become waterproof by applying the appropriate cover.

The forged aluminium wheels, characterised by an ultra-modern design and an elegant and refined finish, enhance both the aesthetics and the dynamics of the Diavel V4. The forging process gives lightness and agility to sculptural and muscular forms. The dimensions correspond to the standard ones, i.e. 3.50 “x17” and 8.00 “x17”.



The entire range of accessories is available on Ducati.com, where through the “Configurator” section it will be possible for all Ducatisti to choose their favourite accessories to make their Diavel V4 unique and share them with their nearest dealer.

