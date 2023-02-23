GASGAS Launches First Ever Casual Collection

Discover the latest styles at your local GASGAS dealer today.

Fresh styles, huge choice, and distinctive designs! That’s what the all-new GASGAS Casual and Functional Collection is all about for 2023. Making sure you look the business no matter if you’re heading out with friends or prepping to ride your bike, there’s something for everyone in our super-stylish new clothing range. Both collections are available now in GASGAS dealers worldwide. So, get on down to your nearest dealer and deck yourself out with the latest look from GASGAS!

GASGAS unveils its first ever Casual Collection

Functional Collection re-energized with modern riding gear

All styles available now at GASGAS dealers worldwide

From the initial designs through to what you’ll find on the shelves of your local GASGAS dealer, the all-new Casual Collection has been a super-fun project right from the start. Making sure everything fits right, looks right, and delivers the very highest quality has been our mission. And we believe we’ve got it just right! Not restricted to riders and racers, the Casual Collection really is for everyone with both subtle and bold designs ticking all the right boxes when it comes to modern casual wear.

Starting out as a modest line-up of motocross, enduro, and trial apparel in 2020, the GASGAS’ Functional Collection is bigger and, without a doubt, so much better for 2023. One hundred percent new, fresh designs are applied to the latest, durable fabrics with the fit of all riding gear offering unrestricted movement on the bike. Throw in the all-important protective items like the new helmets and boots and you’ve got yourself a super-cool head-to-toe look for weekend shreds!

With the all-new GASGAS Casual and Functional Collection available right now, head over to your nearest GASGAS dealer today to create your own look and explore the full range.