Harley-Davidson® UK & Ireland offers £500 deposit contribution on new MY22 Softail® & Touring motorcycles.

Limited time offer available until 31st March 2023.

Harley-Davidson is giving new and existing customers a helping hand towards owning a new bike in time for Spring with £500 towards a deposit on new MY22 Softail® and Touring models when purchased on H-D® finance.

Iconic models such as the Fat Boy®, Street Glide® and Sport Glide® are available at Harley- Davidson dealerships across the UK now.

The offer includes the striking Fat Bob, and the out-of-crate custom-styled Street Bob®. For a slice of heritage, the unmistakable Fat Boy® and Heritage Classic are guaranteed to turn heads. As will the performance driven Breakout® and Low Rider® ST. For mile-enduring comfort, the Softail® Sport Glide® sits alongside any of the Grand American Touring machines, such as Street Glide® and Road Glide®.

With Harley-Davidson® 120th Anniversary celebrations now underway, there are plenty of reasons for customers to get out and ride. Customers can also enjoy one year’s free HOG® membership as standard with all new Harley-Davidson® motorcycle purchases. HOG membership has many advantages, including access to event tickets, bike nights, exclusive offers on a range of products and a host of other benefits which come with being a part of the world’s largest manufacturer-owned motorcycle club in the world.

To find out more or to take a test ride, head to your nearest dealer.

Terms & Conditions

This offer is only available through Harley-Davidson® Finance, a trading style of Black Horse Ltd, St Williams House, St Tresillian Terrace, Cardiff, CF10 5BH. Credit is subject to status and is only available to UK residents aged 18 or over. £500 deposit contribution and 11.7% APR Representative on selected new 2022 Softail® and Touring models when purchased through H-D® Finance between 1st February and 31st March 2023.

