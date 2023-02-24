Nick Sanders ‘Final Ride’ at Fowlers

Bristol premiere of record-breaking motorcycle adventurer’s new film.

Record-breaking motorcycle adventurer Nick Sanders is bringing his new film to Fowlers for its Bristol premiere on Friday 24th March.

‘The Final Ride’ charts Nick’s circumnavigation of the world on his Yamaha Ténéré 700, which began in 2019 and was interrupted by the Covid lockdowns when he reached Australia the following year. Sanders resumed his trip in March 2022, finally returning to the UK this January.

Running for 80 minutes, it is described as “a must-see motorcycle film unlike anything you have ever seen”. Nick has stated that it will not be shown on YouTube or anywhere else for 12 months, so if you come to the screening, you get to see it first.

There will also be an opportunity to meet Nick, chat with him about your own adventures and join in the Q & A afterwards.

Doors open 6pm and the screening begins at 7pm.

Tickets cost just £5, with the option to include food as well for just £15.

Register your interest by emailing [email protected] and be sure to provide your full name and a contact phone number.

