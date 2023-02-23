France to host its first FIM World Supercross Championship Grand Prix

France will host its first ever World Supercross Championship (WSX) Grand Prix this year, with the second round of the 2023 championship set to transform Lyon’s Groupama Stadium into a dirt bike battleground on Saturday 22 July. And fans can register now for pre-sale to gain early access to tickets.

Two of the 10 teams taking part in the 2023 season are French (BUD Racing and Team GSM), and WSX has attracted a host of French riders, including Cédric Soubeyras, Thomas Ramette, Jordi Tixier and more.

BUD Racing’s Soubeyras – returning to the 450 class in 2023 – is thrilled to be racing a world championship round in his home country.

“I’m so happy to be racing in France,” Soubeyras said. “It’s a good thing WSX comes to France right now. We are a strong country in supercross and motocross. Racing is going to be tougher than the pilot season because riders know WSX is the real deal. We race big stadiums, big tracks, good teams, and with good prize money, and I’m sure many champions want to join the party.

“I can’t wait to be back on my BUD Racing machine and get ready for the races. All my friends are only talking about this race at the moment.”

BUD Racing team principal, Stephane Dassé, said, “France is an important country for motocross and supercross; the fans are really passionate. It’s very good that WSX comes to France because the best European supercross riders mainly come from France. Riding in the Lyon Groupama Stadium is really huge; these are the stadiums you see on TV for football, and having WSX here is incredible and exciting.

“After finishing third in the 250cc World Supercross Championship last year, we will have a team even stronger this year that can really fight at the front in both classes.”

After two successful pilot events in 2022 that saw packed houses in Cardiff, Wales, and Melbourne, Australia, treated to incredible supercross action from some of the sport’s biggest names, WSX now expands its mission to elevate supercross into a truly global sport with six Grand Prix events across four continents in 2023.

Every round will also be broadcast to millions of viewers worldwide on international television channels and streamed via the WSX.TV platform.

The championship offers the biggest prize money in supercross history, with US$250,000 up for grabs, which has attracted 10 teams and 40 of the world’s top riders to vie for World Championship glory across two categories: the WSX 450cc class and the SX2 250cc class.

SX Global CEO Adam Bailey is excited that French fans will now have the opportunity to watch their supercross heroes race for a world title on home soil.

“Our vision for WSX is to elevate the sport of supercross globally, and we’re excited to bring the World Championship to France for the first time,” said Bailey. “With the world championship based almost exclusively in the USA until 2022, French fans and other fans around the world have not been able to witness world championship supercross in their country. It was essential for us to establish a championship round in France, which also has one of the largest and most passionate fan bases.

“We can’t wait for them to witness WSX for the first time, which will be a historical moment for supercross in France.”

Fans can register for tickets for the French Grand Prix, here.

Watch the 2023 calendar announcement, here.