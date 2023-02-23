WorldSBK riders take part in traditional season opener photoshoot

All riders present in Australia took their place for the iconic Chevron picture.

The 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship gets underway at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit with the Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round and to mark the occasions, the WorldSBK riders competing in the opening round of the season took part in the iconic Chevron photoshoot.

Taking place on the pit straight at Phillip Island, the riders lined up behind the Chevron to celebrate the start of the season. With WorldSSP also on track at Phillip Island, the WorldSSP stars had their own Chevron photoshoot too to mark the start of their campaign.

For more info checkout our dedicated World Superbike News page World Superbike News

Or visit the official World Superbike website WorldSBK.com