WorldSBK riders take part in traditional season opener photoshoot

WorldSBK riders take part in traditional season opener photoshoot

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Worldsbk Riders Take Part In Traditional Season Opener PhotoshootAll riders present in Australia took their place for the iconic Chevron picture.

The 2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship gets underway at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit with the Grand Ridge Brewery Australian Round and to mark the occasions, the WorldSBK riders competing in the opening round of the season took part in the iconic Chevron photoshoot.

Worldsbk Riders Take Part In Traditional Season Opener PhotoshootTaking place on the pit straight at Phillip Island, the riders lined up behind the Chevron to celebrate the start of the season. With WorldSSP also on track at Phillip Island, the WorldSSP stars had their own Chevron photoshoot too to mark the start of their campaign.Worldsbk Riders Take Part In Traditional Season Opener PhotoshootWorldsbk Riders Take Part In Traditional Season Opener Photoshoot

5 Epic Motorcycle Roads That Will Make You Hop on Your Bike Now

