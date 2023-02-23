5 Epic Motorcycle Roads That Will Make You Hop on Your Bike Now

Nothing compares with riding a motorcycle on unexplored territory – you see the world through new lenses.

If you are an avid cyclist, you surely know what we are talking about. Just imagine those sounds, sights, and sheer exhilaration of exploring the world on two wheels. This sensation cannot be matched, and it should not. That is why we have gathered some of the most epic roads to ride in the world. From the Pyrenees Loop, covering France and Spain, to the breezy Pacific Coast Highway in the USA, there is something for each and every thrill seeker.

These mind-blowing routes will give you a chance to explore new territories and meet amazing people, so let us get into it!

Image source: https://unsplash.com/photos/0hgUvGPn9jc

Pacific Coast Highway (USA)

The Pacific Coast Highway covers California’s most amazing coastlines, which is why it is one of the most beloved roads among motorcyclists. It runs about 1270 kilometres, which is a bit too much even for the most avid rider out there. That is why most motorcyclists explore only a section of it rather than spend weeks on the road pursuing its entire length. The most famous stretch runs from Morro Bay to San Francisco and covers about 400 kilometres of sightseeing and adrenaline. This section will get you to hike the sea level in San Obispo up to the majestic crags of Big Sur. Other imposing landmarks include Bixby Bridge and Hearst Castle.

This ride usually takes three days, so you need to rest appropriately. Thus, ensure you spend at least one or two nights at a motel. If you want to take your motorcycle to the next level, consider camping in Pfeiffer Big Sur Park before heading north to the final destination. Do not also forget to stop at a roadside restaurant, where you can eat iconic American food and spend some time surfing the web. After so much time on the road, it is essential to indulge in a relaxing game or have a video call with your loved ones. Careful, though – avoid using a public Wi-Fi network and invest in a virtual private network (VPN) instead. This allows you to browse the Internet without anyone prying into your personal data and prevents a situation where you are forced to claim compensation for a data breach. A VPN is also useful when paying for products or services from your phone, as it encrypts financial information and account details.

Kathmandu to Everest Base Camp (Nepal)

The Himalayas is the ultimate riding experience, and we promise that you will never want to leave once you get there. Riding on the ‘roof of the world’ is the dream of any avid motorcyclist out there, as this mountain range boasts some of the most hypnotising sights on the globe. This route gives you a unique chance to adventure into the wonders of India, Pakistan, and The Kingdom of Bhutan. The adventure starts in Kathmandu, Nepal, from where you continue east towards the border with Tibet at Gyirong, through the famous Lhasa. Here is the spiritual home of Dalai Lama, Potala Palace. Heading east, you will encounter grand glaciers, turquoise lakes, and high-mountain passes before reaching the Everest Base Camp. This is an exciting route many motorcyclists are tempted to try, so if you are one of those who dream of the Himalayas, we do not blame you. The only thing we advise you of is the weather, which can be unpredictable, so be sure you take the right equipment with you.

Granada to Marrakech (Spain & Morocco)

This route might sound intimidating, given that it is about two distinct continents. However, it is only 965 kilometres long and can be travelled in about four days. Surely, this is valid as long as you do not add a few more days to the itinerary so that you can enjoy the plethora of detours along the road. Most riders would start this epic journey in the Andalusian town of Granada, Spain, but there is also the possibility of beginning in Algeciras, closer to the final destination. This is where you take the ferry across the Strait of Gibraltar and head to Morocco. Once you step (or ride?) on African soil, you will have to decide on the road you will ride. Is it the A1, a well-maintained and faster highway, or the N1, the coastal and sometimes-obstacle-ridden route? Think it wise!

No matter what you choose, you will reach both Casablanca and Rabat, the capital of Morocco, where you can soak up the Moroccan culture and the sun that comes with it.

Transfagarasan Highway (Romania)

The Transfagarasan Highway in Romania will surely spark your wanderlust. It is considered one of the most exhilarating roads in the world, being the top choice of tourists seeking adventure from around the world. Transfagarasan, or DN7C, is known for its endless climbs as high as the cloud line, impressive flora and fauna, and terrifying deep drops. But there is something more about this road – a long tunnel covering a kilometre of complete darkness. The Transfagarasan Highway is considered so dangerous that it is closed most times of the year and open only during summer, when the weather is pleasant and the Carpathian Mountains friendlier to explorers.

The Pyrenees Loop

If you want to reach both the Mediterranean and the Atlantic Ocean, the Pyrenees Loop can satisfy your desire. This trek covers about 2,400 kilometres, including France’s D117 and Spain’s N260 highways. Both roads will challenge your wanderer spirit with mountain obstacle-ridden paths, but the stunning sights are worth your energy. Besides, between these two exhilarating routes, you can unwind in one of the coastal towns’ many resorts. Le Barcares, for example, is one of the motorcyclists’ favourites, who take a break from the road to relax on the beach and recharge their batteries. But if you can’t let go of your adventurous spirit, consider windsurfing in Argeles Plage before heading back toward the ocean. Your journey will come to an end in Biarritz, where you can finally give your butt a rest after so much riding in the mountains.

This globe-spanning list might seem intimidating. Normally, the chance to ride American roads is low if you live in Europe, but do not get discouraged. Plan your itinerary based on your actual location, and we assure you there will be much to explore.