Europe’s largest used bike retailer continues national rollout with Milton Keynes opening.

Following the successful opening of their Bristol showroom last month, SuperBike Factory, Europe’s largest used motorbike retailer, is about to open its fifth showroom in Milton Keynes, complementing the established Cheshire, Donington Park and West Yorkshire showrooms.

Located in Bletchley on the Granby Trade Park, the impressive showroom will showcase in excess of 500 used motorbikes from its group stock of over 3,000.

CEO Scott Behrens said: “Whilst SuperBike Factory is a true online digital retailer, enabling customers to view, buy and have their chosen motorbike delivered. Some riders love the experience of being able to see and touch their physical next dream bike – which is one of the main reasons why we are rolling our geographic expansion plan”.

Scott continued: “It’s a really exciting time for the company and our customers, as we have further showrooms scheduled to open this year,following the opening of our South West showroom in Bristol last month, our Buckinghamshire showroom in Milton Keynes this month, after which our Hampshire showroom will open its doors. This paves the way for a further four showrooms in 2024”.

The company was the first motorbike retailer to offer a true online buying experience, providing walk around videos, detailed photos, and service history, with the ability to reserve a bike online, then arrange for a home delivery or click and collect. This industry-leading offering has helped the company fast track its expansion ambitions.

Milton Keynes is a fantastic location for riders, due to its excellent transports links. London and Birmingham are less than 45 minutes away via train. The road links and proximity to the M1 also offers easy reach to Bedford, Luton, Northampton and Cambridge – areas which are hot spots for bikers.

The new SuperBike Factory showroom will official open its doors from the 25th February, and will be open 7 days a week.

Interesting facts

SuperBike Factory was founded in 2010 by Scott Behrens.

The company provides a full end to end solution for all riders including the largest choice of used motorbikes in Europe, a fast-track part exchange service together with a finance broking solution designed to help riders get onboard their next bike as quickly as possible.

The company boasts an industry leading motorbike preparation area enabling each and every bike to go through two full pre delivery inspections before a bike is handed over to a customer.

SuperBike Factory took delivery of a comprehensive range of new electric motorbikes in 2020 providing all riders with a full spectrum of choice of bikes.

The company opened its Donington Park showroom location adjacent to the race track in 2021.

The acquisition of Ritebike and its subsequent rebrand to SuperBike Factory West Yorkshire was completed in early 2022.

The South West showroom based in Bristol opened its doors in January 2023.

